Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) assembles a team of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents to handle strange new cases.
Most Recent
'S.H.I.E.L.D.' star teases her time looping directorial debut: 'It's a healing episode'
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
star teases her time looping directorial debut: 'It's a healing episode'
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: Return to the Inhumans
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
recap: Return to the Inhumans
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: Deke and Mack's excellent adventure
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
recap: Deke and Mack's excellent adventure
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' star breaks down his 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' performance
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
star breaks down his 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' performance
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: Robot vs. robot
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
recap: Robot vs. robot
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: What if 'The Winter Soldier' happened in the '70s?
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
recap: What if
The Winter Soldier
happened in the '70s?
Read More
Next
More Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: The death and life of Agent Sousa
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
recap: The death and life of Agent Sousa
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: The truth is out there
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
recap: The truth is out there
Read More
Next
'Agent Carter' star Enver Gjokaj reacts to Peggy and Steve's 'Endgame' ending
Agent Carter
star Enver Gjokaj reacts to Peggy and Steve's
Endgame
ending
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season premiere recap: Welcome to Prohibition
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
season premiere recap: Welcome to Prohibition
Read More
Next
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' brings back 'Agent Carter' character in season 7 first look
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
brings back
Agent Carter
character in season 7 first look
Read More
Next
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' unveils timey-wimey final season teaser
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
unveils timey-wimey final season teaser
Read More
Next
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
bosses explain what those twists mean for the final season
How the 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' finale setup 'new rules' for Clark Gregg's role.
Close
Close
Previous
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
season finale recap: A temple full of zombies
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
recap: Was I you? Were you me?
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D
. recap: Attack of the body-jumper from another dimension
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
cast and EPs reflect on show ending: 'It's bittersweet'
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
to end with season 7
Next
All Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: 'Collision Course'
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
recap: A spaceship, an airplane, and an armed truck walk into a tower...
Recaps
//
July 12, 2019
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: You say goodbye, I say hello
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
recap: You say goodbye, I say hello
Recaps
//
June 28, 2019
Read More
Next
'Agents of SHIELD' recap: 'Inescapable'
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D
. recap: Who needs couples therapy when you share an alien mind-prison?
Recaps
//
June 22, 2019
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: 'The Other Thing'
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
recap: Eros and Thanatos
Recaps
//
June 14, 2019
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: Would you rather date a social media influencer or an alien bat parasite?
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
recap: Would you rather date an influencer or an alien bat parasite?
Recaps
//
June 03, 2019
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: Never take drugs in space
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
recap: Never take drugs in space
Recaps
//
May 24, 2019
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: The power of crystals
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
recap: The power of crystals
Recaps
//
May 17, 2019
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' reveals fresh look at Sarge's mysterious new team
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
reveals fresh look at Sarge's mysterious new team
TV
//
May 13, 2019
Read More
Next
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' bosses answer burning season 6 premiere questions
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
bosses answer burning season 6 premiere questions
TV
//
May 13, 2019
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season premiere recap: The search for Fitz
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
season premiere recap: The search for Fitz
Recaps
//
May 13, 2019
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' star Clark Gregg explains his 'ruthless' new character
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
star Clark Gregg explains his 'ruthless' new character Sarge
TV
//
May 13, 2019
Read More
Next
What you need to remember from season 5 of 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'
What you need to remember from season 5 of
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
TV
//
May 10, 2019
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' stars on season 6 return: 'It was like a rebirth'
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
stars on season 6 return: 'It was like a rebirth'
TV
//
May 09, 2019
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' ventures into space to find Fitz in exclusive clip
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
ventures into space to find Fitz in exclusive clip
TV
//
May 07, 2019
Read More
Next
Clark Gregg vows to 'burn it all down' in 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 6 trailer
Clark Gregg vows to 'burn it all down' in
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
season 6 trailer
TV
//
May 02, 2019
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recruits Lou Diamond Phillips to direct in season 6
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
recruits Lou Diamond Phillips to direct in season 6
TV
//
March 28, 2019
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Clark Gregg teases his 'mysterious' season 6 role
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
's Clark Gregg teases his 'very strange,' 'mysterious' season 6 role
TV
//
May 10, 2019
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 6 trailer reveals Coulson's fate
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
season 6 trailer reveals Coulson's fate, raises more questions
TV
//
January 28, 2019
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' renewed for season 7 by ABC
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
renewed for season 7 by ABC
TV
//
November 16, 2018
Read More
Next
Clark Gregg returning to 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' to direct season 6 opener
Clark Gregg returning to
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
to direct season 6 opener
Comic-Con
//
July 21, 2018
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' ups Jeff Ward to series regular
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
ups Jeff Ward to series regular
Comic-Con
//
July 21, 2018
Read More
Next
Chloe Bennet from 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' confirms she's dating Logan Paul
Chloe Bennet from
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
confirms she's dating Logan Paul
News
//
July 11, 2018
Read More
Next
'Agents of SHIELD' star Clark Gregg addresses whether he will return to ABC series
Agents of SHIELD
's Clark Gregg addresses future with ABC series
TV
//
May 18, 2018
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.': Did the finale include 'Infinity War' shocker?
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
: Did the finale include
Infinity War
shocker?
TV
//
May 18, 2018
Read More
Next
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season finale recap: Not quite the end
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
season finale recap: Not quite the end
Recaps
//
May 18, 2018
Read More
Next
