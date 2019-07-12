Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) assembles a team of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents to handle strange new cases.

Most Recent

'S.H.I.E.L.D.' star teases her time looping directorial debut: 'It's a healing episode'

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star teases her time looping directorial debut: 'It's a healing episode'

Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: Return to the Inhumans

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recap: Return to the Inhumans

Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: Deke and Mack's excellent adventure

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recap: Deke and Mack's excellent adventure

Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' star breaks down his 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' performance

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star breaks down his 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' performance

Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: Robot vs. robot

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recap: Robot vs. robot

Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: What if 'The Winter Soldier' happened in the '70s?

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recap: What if The Winter Soldier happened in the '70s?

Read More

More Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: The death and life of Agent Sousa

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recap: The death and life of Agent Sousa

Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: The truth is out there

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recap: The truth is out there

Read More
'Agent Carter' star Enver Gjokaj reacts to Peggy and Steve's 'Endgame' ending

Agent Carter star Enver Gjokaj reacts to Peggy and Steve's Endgame ending

Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season premiere recap: Welcome to Prohibition

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season premiere recap: Welcome to Prohibition

Read More
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' brings back 'Agent Carter' character in season 7 first look

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. brings back Agent Carter character in season 7 first look

Read More
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' unveils timey-wimey final season teaser

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. unveils timey-wimey final season teaser

Read More

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. bosses explain what those twists mean for the final season

How the 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' finale setup 'new rules' for Clark Gregg's role.

All Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: 'Collision Course'

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recap: A spaceship, an airplane, and an armed truck walk into a tower...

Recaps // July 12, 2019
Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: You say goodbye, I say hello

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recap: You say goodbye, I say hello

Recaps // June 28, 2019
Read More
'Agents of SHIELD' recap: 'Inescapable'

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recap: Who needs couples therapy when you share an alien mind-prison?

Recaps // June 22, 2019
Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: 'The Other Thing'

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recap: Eros and Thanatos

Recaps // June 14, 2019
Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: Would you rather date a social media influencer or an alien bat parasite?

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recap: Would you rather date an influencer or an alien bat parasite?

Recaps // June 03, 2019
Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: Never take drugs in space

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recap: Never take drugs in space

Recaps // May 24, 2019
Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recap: The power of crystals

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recap: The power of crystals

Recaps // May 17, 2019
Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' reveals fresh look at Sarge's mysterious new team

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. reveals fresh look at Sarge's mysterious new team

TV // May 13, 2019
Read More
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' bosses answer burning season 6 premiere questions

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. bosses answer burning season 6 premiere questions

TV // May 13, 2019
Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season premiere recap: The search for Fitz

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season premiere recap: The search for Fitz

Recaps // May 13, 2019
Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' star Clark Gregg explains his 'ruthless' new character

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg explains his 'ruthless' new character Sarge

TV // May 13, 2019
Read More
What you need to remember from season 5 of 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

What you need to remember from season 5 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

TV // May 10, 2019
Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' stars on season 6 return: 'It was like a rebirth'

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars on season 6 return: 'It was like a rebirth'

TV // May 09, 2019
Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' ventures into space to find Fitz in exclusive clip

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ventures into space to find Fitz in exclusive clip

TV // May 07, 2019
Read More
Clark Gregg vows to 'burn it all down' in 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 6 trailer

Clark Gregg vows to 'burn it all down' in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 6 trailer

TV // May 02, 2019
Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' recruits Lou Diamond Phillips to direct in season 6

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recruits Lou Diamond Phillips to direct in season 6

TV // March 28, 2019
Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Clark Gregg teases his 'mysterious' season 6 role

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Clark Gregg teases his 'very strange,' 'mysterious' season 6 role

TV // May 10, 2019
Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 6 trailer reveals Coulson's fate

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 6 trailer reveals Coulson's fate, raises more questions

TV // January 28, 2019
Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' renewed for season 7 by ABC

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. renewed for season 7 by ABC

TV // November 16, 2018
Read More
Clark Gregg returning to 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' to direct season 6 opener

Clark Gregg returning to Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to direct season 6 opener

Comic-Con // July 21, 2018
Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' ups Jeff Ward to series regular

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ups Jeff Ward to series regular

Comic-Con // July 21, 2018
Read More
Chloe Bennet from 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' confirms she's dating Logan Paul

Chloe Bennet from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. confirms she's dating Logan Paul

News // July 11, 2018
Read More
'Agents of SHIELD' star Clark Gregg addresses whether he will return to ABC series

Agents of SHIELD's Clark Gregg addresses future with ABC series

TV // May 18, 2018
Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.': Did the finale include 'Infinity War' shocker?

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Did the finale include Infinity War shocker?

TV // May 18, 2018
Read More
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season finale recap: Not quite the end

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season finale recap: Not quite the end

Recaps // May 18, 2018
Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com