Marry Me

Casey Wilson and Ken Marino play the will they or won’t they (get married) in this NBC rom-com.

'Who am I married to?': Dan Bucatinsky interviews his 'Marry Me' co-star Tim Meadows

Marry Me recap: 'Thank Me'

Annie and Jake try to host Thanksgiving dinner together, but things go awry when Jake's mom tries to undermine them.
Marry Me recap: 'Annicurser-Me'

Annie and Jake attempt to celebrate their anniversary, but a storm warning sends their party to the basement.
Marry Me recap: 'Scary Me'

Jake and Annie rebel against an uptight neighbor by staging a haunted house in their apartment.
Marry Me

Marry Me recap: 'Move Me'

Annie moves into her car after Jake moves into her apartment while Dennah and Gil stay occupied with Botox and buffets.
Marry Me series premiere recap: 'Marry Me' premiere recap

A simple marriage proposal fails miserably—twice.
Marry Me

Ken Marino and Casey Wilson star in NBC's new rom-com
Marry Me

