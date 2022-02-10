Marry Me (2022 movie)

Two global pop stars — Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) and Bastian (Maluma) — are about to marry in front of an audience. But right before they exchange vows, Kat learns Bastia cheated on her and decides to tie the knot with a stranger (Owen Wilson) in the crowd instead.

