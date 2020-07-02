Marie Antoinette (Movie - 2006)

Most Recent
Kirsten Dunst reveals 2nd pregnancy in Sofia Coppola's stunning Marie-Antoinette tribute photo
The actress is pregnant with her second child in new photos paying tribute to the 2006 drama directed by Coppola for W Magazine. Read More
Living the life Marie Antoinette style
A list of products inspired by Sofia Coppola's new movie about the fallen queen Read More
The Must List 2006: Music
Christina Aguilera, Ludacris, and the New York Dolls, are just some of the artists that made this year's list
We grade a trio of unusual movie trailers
See how EW rates the teasers for ''Apocalypto,'' American Dreamz,'' and ''Marie Antoinette''
