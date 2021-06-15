Mare of Easttown (TV series)

Kate Winslet reacts to SNL's Murdur Durdur sketch: 'I have never felt so validated'
The Emmy nominee shared her reaction to the 'Mare of Easttown' parody on upcoming episode of EW's Awardist podcast.
Mare of Easttown star Jean Smart loved SNL's 'Murdur Durdur' parody: 'It was hysterical!'
It was Smart's Mare of Easttown costar Kate Winslet who sent the video to her.
Mare of Easttown season 2? Kate Winslet 'would absolutely love to,' HBO leaves the door open
We miss Mare, and so does Winslet.
Kate Winslet didn't let Mare of Easttown crew cut her 'bulgy bit of belly' from sex scene
The Oscar winner says she was determined to make the detective look as real and hardened as possible.
HBO Max crashes during Mare of Easttown finale
Fans were outraged over outages they experienced while gearing up for the ending of the Kate Winslet–led crime drama.
Did Mare of Easttown (and its accents) game the Emmys system, or is it truly awards-worthy?
Kate Winslet's HBO limited series is gaining serious momentum in the 2021 Emmy nomination race.