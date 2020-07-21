Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Most Recent

U2, Karen O to perform at Oscars

U2, Karen O to perform at Oscars

Read More
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom Movie

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom Movie

''It's impossible not to be moved by the brute force of Mandela the man's tragic life. But Mandela the movie is so hell-bent on delivering the whole story that it ends up biting off more than any two-and-a-half-hour movie could possibly chew.''
Read More
Box office report: 'Frozen' rises to No. 1 with $31.6 million

Box office report: 'Frozen' rises to No. 1 with $31.6 million

Read More
''It Seemed Beyond the Realms of What I Could Do''

''It Seemed Beyond the Realms of What I Could Do''

Idris Elba plays the legendary Nelson Mandela in ''Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom'' (out Nov. 29); here's why he was nervous about taking on such an iconic role — and why he did it anyway
Read More
Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom

Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com