'Magic Mike The Musical' cancels Boston run as producers say it's not ready

Yes, Matthew McConaughey 'absolutely' kept his 'Magic Mike' thong

Broadway-bound 'Magic Mike' musical sets world premiere

Watch Channing Tatum get down with dancing convenience store clerk

Channing Tatum misses 'nothing...about stripping' as Magic Mike Live Opens in Vegas

James Marsden says he regrets turning down 'Magic Mike' role

Channing Tatum debuts 'Magic Mike Live' on 'Ellen'

And surprises the audience with tickets
Alex Pettyfer recreated his 'Magic Mike' ‘Pony’ dance

Channing Tatum says there are no plans for 'Magic Mike 3'

Channing Tatum announces 'Magic Mike Live' show in Las Vegas

'Magic Mike' star: 'Channing Tatum does not like me'

Honest Trailers takes on the "way less fun than advertised' original 'Magic Mike'

'Magic Mike XXL' teaser offers dancing, pecs, and 'Pony'

Channing Tatum pens 'Magic Mike 2'

Article // February 10, 2014
This was the year that ... I bared all

Article // July 16, 2013
Rebel Wilson, Matthew McConaughey: 'Magic Mike' MTV Movie Awards spoof

Article // April 14, 2013
Rebel Wilson straddles Channing Tatum in 'MTV Movie Awards' promo

Article // March 11, 2013
Steven Soderbergh: Why he SHOULD retire. And then come back

Article // February 09, 2013
Nominated for Nothing: 'Magic Mike'

Article // January 29, 2013
Golden Globe nominee Rachel Weisz praises 'Magic Mike' actress Cody Horn: 'She wasn't acting. She was real.'

Article // December 13, 2012
‘Magic Mike’: Joe Manganiello’s favorite press tour moments

Article // December 06, 2012
Channing Tatum to take a break from acting

Article // December 04, 2012
Joe Manganiello talks David Ayer's gritty 'Ten'

Article // November 16, 2012
'Magic Mike' on DVD

Article // October 23, 2012
DVDs: Oct. 26, 2012

Article // October 19, 2012
Summer box office winners & losers

Article // August 31, 2012
Joe Manganiello's Twitter #Fourway

Article // July 16, 2012
'Magic Mike' audition by Jason Biggs

Article // July 12, 2012
Magic Mike: Channing Tatum talks sequel

Article // July 11, 2012
'Magic Mike' sets sights on Broadway

Article // July 06, 2012
'Magic Mike' crowd response

Article // July 02, 2012
'Magic Mike' for straight dudes: Sports, 'Scarface,' and naked Olivia Munn

Article // July 02, 2012
Joe Manganiello's statue routine in 'Magic Mike': What you DIDN'T see

Article // July 01, 2012
'Magic Mike' costume designer talks tearaway pants

Article // July 01, 2012
Matthew McConaughey: He's a star reborn, and newly laid bare, in 'Magic Mike'

Article // July 01, 2012
'Magic Mike': Joe Manganiello makes us blush -- and dishes on what makes him do the same -- EW VIDEO

Article // June 30, 2012
Movie Talk with Owen and Lisa: 'Magic Mike' is a 'guilt-free stripper movie' -- VIDEO

Article // June 29, 2012
Channing Tatum talks 'Magic Mike' musical

Article // June 29, 2012
