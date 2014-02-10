Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Magic Mike
Chevron Right
Magic Mike
Share
Magic Mike
Most Recent
'Magic Mike The Musical' cancels Boston run as producers say it's not ready
Magic Mike The Musical
cancels Boston run as producers say it's not ready
Read More
Next
Yes, Matthew McConaughey 'absolutely' kept his 'Magic Mike' thong
Yes, Matthew McConaughey 'absolutely' kept his
Magic Mike
thong
Read More
Next
Broadway-bound 'Magic Mike' musical sets world premiere
Broadway-bound
Magic Mike
musical sets world premiere
Read More
Next
Watch Channing Tatum get down with dancing convenience store clerk
Watch Channing Tatum get down with dancing convenience store clerk
Read More
Next
Channing Tatum misses 'nothing...about stripping' as Magic Mike Live Opens in Vegas
Channing Tatum misses 'nothing...about stripping' as Magic Mike Live opens in Vegas
Read More
Next
James Marsden says he regrets turning down 'Magic Mike' role
James Marsden says he regrets turning down Magic Mike
Read More
Next
More Magic Mike
Channing Tatum debuts 'Magic Mike Live' on 'Ellen'
Channing Tatum debuts 'Magic Mike Live' on 'Ellen'
And surprises the audience with tickets
Read More
Next
Alex Pettyfer recreated his 'Magic Mike' ‘Pony’ dance
Alex Pettyfer: Magic Mike Pony dance recreated
Read More
Next
Channing Tatum says there are no plans for 'Magic Mike 3'
Magic Mike 3: Channing Tatum says no plans for third film
Read More
Next
Channing Tatum announces 'Magic Mike Live' show in Las Vegas
Channing Tatum: Actor announces Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas
Read More
Next
'Magic Mike' star: 'Channing Tatum does not like me'
Magic Mike star Alex Pettyfer: Channing Tatum does not like me
Read More
Next
Honest Trailers takes on the "way less fun than advertised' original 'Magic Mike'
Honest Trailer takes on Magic Mike
Read More
Next
'Magic Mike XXL' teaser offers dancing, pecs, and 'Pony'
Close
Close
Previous
'Magic Mike XXL' begins filming, tweets non-director Steven Soderbergh
Ellen DeGeneres gives Matt Bomer costume ideas for 'Magic Mike 2'
Channing Tatum reveals the 'Magic Mike XXL' plot
'Magic Mike' sequel: Matthew McConaughey needs to return
'Magic Mike XXL' set to take it off in theaters July 2015
Next
All Magic Mike
Channing Tatum pens 'Magic Mike 2'
Channing Tatum pens 'Magic Mike 2'
Article
//
February 10, 2014
Read More
Next
This was the year that ... I bared all
This was the year that ... I bared all
Article
//
July 16, 2013
Read More
Next
Rebel Wilson, Matthew McConaughey: 'Magic Mike' MTV Movie Awards spoof
Rebel Wilson, Matthew McConaughey: 'Magic Mike' MTV Movie Awards spoof
Article
//
April 14, 2013
Read More
Next
Rebel Wilson straddles Channing Tatum in 'MTV Movie Awards' promo
Rebel Wilson straddles Channing Tatum in 'MTV Movie Awards' promo
Article
//
March 11, 2013
Read More
Next
Steven Soderbergh: Why he SHOULD retire. And then come back
Steven Soderbergh: Why he SHOULD retire. And then come back
Article
//
February 09, 2013
Read More
Next
Nominated for Nothing: 'Magic Mike'
Nominated for Nothing: 'Magic Mike'
Article
//
January 29, 2013
Read More
Next
Golden Globe nominee Rachel Weisz praises 'Magic Mike' actress Cody Horn: 'She wasn't acting. She was real.'
Golden Globe nominee Rachel Weisz praises 'Magic Mike' actress Cody Horn: 'She wasn't acting. She was real.'
Article
//
December 13, 2012
Read More
Next
‘Magic Mike’: Joe Manganiello’s favorite press tour moments
‘Magic Mike’: Joe Manganiello’s favorite press tour moments
Article
//
December 06, 2012
Read More
Next
Channing Tatum to take a break from acting
Channing Tatum to take a break from acting
Article
//
December 04, 2012
Read More
Next
Joe Manganiello talks David Ayer's gritty 'Ten'
Joe Manganiello talks David Ayer's gritty 'Ten'
Article
//
November 16, 2012
Read More
Next
'Magic Mike' on DVD
'Magic Mike' on DVD
Article
//
October 23, 2012
Read More
Next
DVDs: Oct. 26, 2012
DVDs: Oct. 26, 2012
Article
//
October 19, 2012
Read More
Next
Summer box office winners & losers
Summer box office winners & losers
Article
//
August 31, 2012
Read More
Next
Joe Manganiello's Twitter #Fourway
Joe Manganiello's Twitter #Fourway
Article
//
July 16, 2012
Read More
Next
'Magic Mike' audition by Jason Biggs
'Magic Mike' audition by Jason Biggs
Article
//
July 12, 2012
Read More
Next
Magic Mike: Channing Tatum talks sequel
Magic Mike: Channing Tatum talks sequel
Article
//
July 11, 2012
Read More
Next
'Magic Mike' sets sights on Broadway
'Magic Mike' sets sights on Broadway
Article
//
July 06, 2012
Read More
Next
'Magic Mike' crowd response
'Magic Mike' crowd response
Article
//
July 02, 2012
Read More
Next
'Magic Mike' for straight dudes: Sports, 'Scarface,' and naked Olivia Munn
'Magic Mike' for straight dudes: Sports, 'Scarface,' and naked Olivia Munn
Article
//
July 02, 2012
Read More
Next
Joe Manganiello's statue routine in 'Magic Mike': What you DIDN'T see
Joe Manganiello's statue routine in 'Magic Mike': What you DIDN'T see
Article
//
July 01, 2012
Read More
Next
'Magic Mike' costume designer talks tearaway pants
'Magic Mike' costume designer talks tearaway pants
Article
//
July 01, 2012
Read More
Next
Matthew McConaughey: He's a star reborn, and newly laid bare, in 'Magic Mike'
Matthew McConaughey: He's a star reborn, and newly laid bare, in 'Magic Mike'
Article
//
July 01, 2012
Read More
Next
'Magic Mike': Joe Manganiello makes us blush -- and dishes on what makes him do the same -- EW VIDEO
'Magic Mike': Joe Manganiello makes us blush -- and dishes on what makes him do the same -- EW VIDEO
Article
//
June 30, 2012
Read More
Next
Movie Talk with Owen and Lisa: 'Magic Mike' is a 'guilt-free stripper movie' -- VIDEO
Movie Talk with Owen and Lisa: 'Magic Mike' is a 'guilt-free stripper movie' -- VIDEO
Article
//
June 29, 2012
Read More
Next
Channing Tatum talks 'Magic Mike' musical
Channing Tatum talks 'Magic Mike' musical
Article
//
June 29, 2012
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.