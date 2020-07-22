Maggie

2015 movie

Most Recent

Don't blame Arnold Schwarzenegger for 'Terminator Salvation'

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Terminator Salvation wasn't his fault (but he's proud of Maggie)

Read More
'Maggie': EW review

'Maggie': EW review

Read More
Arnold Schwarzenegger talks 'Triplets' and new 'Conan' movie

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Eddie Murphy 'loves' the idea for Triplets

Read More
7 things we learned about Arnie

Arnold Schwarzenegger talks 'Maggie' and more in NYC: 7 things we learned

Read More
Arnold Schwarzenegger zombie thriller 'Maggie' gets U.S. distribution

Arnold Schwarzenegger zombie thriller 'Maggie' gets U.S. distribution

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com