Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
MADtv
Chevron Right
MADtv
Share
MADtv
Most Recent
WATCH: See Anjelah Johnson reprise Bon Qui Qui on 'MADtv'
MADtv: Anjelah Johnson reprises Bon Qui Qui
Read More
Next
EW Review: 'MADtv'
MADtv review
The rebooted sketch series fails to justify its existence
Read More
Next
'MADtv': original stars tease return of classic Clinton impressions reboot
MADtv: Clinton impressions returning in reboot premiere
Plus: Nicole Sullivan, Will Sasso praise the new cast
Read More
Next
Original 'MADtv' favorites will return for reboot episodes
MADtv reboot: Original cast members returning
Read More
Next
'MADtv' reboot reveals cast, premiere date
MADtv reboot reveals cast, premiere date
Read More
Next
The CW to bring back 'MADtv'
MAD tv revival is coming to the CW
Read More
Next
More MADtv
'MADtv' cast set to reunite for the show's 20th anniversary
MADtv cast set to reunite for the show's 20th anniversary
Read More
Next
The Revenge of 'MADtv'
The Revenge of 'MADtv'
Fox's bygone sketch series ''MADtv'' may have been the also-ran to ''Saturday Night Live'' throughout its 14 seasons, but today (five years after its final episode aired) the show's alums are taking center stage
Read More
Next
Mad TV: The Complete First Season
Mad TV: The Complete First Season
Read More
Next
''SNL,'' ''MadTV'' import talent from Amsterdam
''SNL,'' ''MadTV'' import talent from Amsterdam
Read More
Next
Charla and Mirna race to extend their 15 minutes of fame
Charla and Mirna race to extend their 15 minutes of fame
Read More
Next
Jim Mullen's Hot Sheet
Jim Mullen's Hot Sheet
Read More
Next
All MADtv
Saturday night fever
Saturday night fever
Article
//
October 13, 1995
Read More
Next
Saturday Night's All Right ...
Saturday Night's All Right ...
Article
//
September 15, 1995
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.