Madonna says Ye's Donda is only recent album that's inspired her — despite featuring DaBaby
The pop icon says she doesn't agree with the controversial rapper's politics and was conflicted over his inclusion of DaBaby, whose inflammatory comments about HIV/AIDS she previously condemned as "hateful."
Madonna's 'overwhelming pain' forces three concert cancellations
"Please forgive this unexpected turn of events," wrote the pop icon.
Madonna features shocking mass shooting scene in 'God Control' music video
'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Monét X Change also appears in the brutal clip.