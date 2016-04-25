Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Madam Secretary
Chevron Right
Madam Secretary
Share
Madam Secretary
Most Recent
'Madam Secretary' creator says it was 'wonderful' to help bring Téa Leoni and Tim Daly together
Madam Secretary
creator says it was 'wonderful' to help bring Téa Leoni and Tim Daly together
Read More
Next
Tyne Daly 'comes to play' with her brother Tim in the 'Madam Secretary' series finale
Tyne Daly 'comes to play' with her brother Tim in the
Madam Secretary
series finale
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' on-set fight breaks out between background actor, craft services employee
Madam Secretary
on-set fight breaks out between background actor, craft services employee
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' first look: See Hillary Clinton, who wanted to play a spy
Madam Secretary
first look: See Hillary Clinton, who wanted to play a spy
Read More
Next
Sara Ramirez's 'Madam Secretary' character will reveal she's bisexual
Sara Ramirez's
Madam Secretary
character will reveal she's bisexual
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' tries to impeach unstable president in Trump-like plot
Madam Secretary
tries to impeach mentally unstable president in Trump-like plot
Read More
Next
More Madam Secretary
'Madam Secretary': Elizabeth McCord will consider running for president
Madam Secretary
creator says Elizabeth McCord will consider running for president
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary': Sara Ramirez previews her return to TV
Madam Secretary
: Sara Ramirez previews her return to TV
'This past year and a half has taught me how to embrace myself fully,' the 'Grey's Anatomy' alum says
Read More
Next
Sara Ramirez books post-'Grey's Anatomy' gig
Sara Ramirez books post-
Grey's Anatomy
gig
Read More
Next
Bebe Neuwirth exits 'Madam Secretary'
Bebe Neuwirth exits
Madam Secretary
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' to tackle fake news
Madam Secretary
to tackle fake news
Read More
Next
Philippines slams CBS over upcoming episode of 'Madam Secretary'
Philippines slams CBS over upcoming episode of
Madam Secretary
Read More
Next
Tim Daly broke both legs while skiing at Sundance
Close
Close
Previous
Madam Secretary season 3: Boss previews election
Hillary Clinton misses The Good Wife, still loves Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: Morgan Freeman to return as Chief Justice
Madam Secretary finale recap: Varitus
Madam Secretary recap: Render Safe
Next
All Madam Secretary
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'Connection Lost'
Madam Secretary recap: Connection Lost
Article
//
April 25, 2016
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'Ghost Detainee'
Madam Secretary recap: Ghost Detainee
Article
//
April 18, 2016
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'Desperate Remedies'
Madam Secretary recap: Desperate Remedies
Article
//
April 11, 2016
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'On the Clock'
Madam Secretary recap: On the Clock
Article
//
March 28, 2016
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'Higher Learning'
Madam Secretary recap: Higher Learning
Article
//
March 21, 2016
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'Hijriyyah'
Madam Secretary recap: Hijriyyah
Article
//
March 06, 2016
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'Right of the Boom'
Madam Secretary recap: Right of the Boom
Article
//
February 22, 2016
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'Left of the Boom'
Madam Secretary recap: Left of the Boom
Article
//
February 15, 2016
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'Invasive Species'
Madam Secretary recap: Invasive Species
Article
//
February 01, 2016
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'The Middle Way'
Madam Secretary recap: The Middle Way
Article
//
January 18, 2016
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'Unity Mode'
Madam Secretary recap: Unity Mode
Article
//
January 11, 2016
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'The Greater Good'
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'The Greater Good'
Article
//
December 14, 2015
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' midseason finale: Who was the intended target?
Madam Secretary season 2 midseason finale postmortem
Article
//
December 13, 2015
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'Russian Roulette'
Madam Secretary recap: Russian Roulette
Article
//
November 30, 2015
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'Lights Out'
Madam Secretary recap: Lights Out
Article
//
November 23, 2015
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'You Say You Want a Revolution'
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'You Say You Want a Revolution'
Article
//
November 16, 2015
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'Catch and Release'
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'Catch and Release'
Article
//
November 09, 2015
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'The Long Shot'
Madam Secretary recap: The Long Shot
Article
//
November 02, 2015
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'Waiting For Taleju'
Madam Secretary recap: Waiting For Taleju
Article
//
October 26, 2015
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'The Rusalka'
Madam Secretary recap: The Rusalka
Article
//
October 19, 2015
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' recap: 'The Doability Doctrine'
Madam Secretary recap: The Doability Doctrine
Article
//
October 12, 2015
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary' premiere recap: 'The Show Must Go On'
Madam Secretary season 2 premiere recap: The Show Must Go On
Article
//
October 05, 2015
Read More
Next
See Morgan Freeman direct the season 2 premiere of 'Madam Secretary'
Madam Secretary premiere: Morgan Freeman behind-the-scenes clip
Article
//
October 02, 2015
Read More
Next
Tea Leoni talks 'Madam Secretary' finale and puppy-crushing on Letterman
Tea Leoni talks 'Madam Secretary' finale and puppy-crushing on Letterman
Article
//
September 28, 2015
Read More
Next
'Madam Secretary': Eric Stoltz to play Téa Leoni's brother
Madam Secretary: Eric Stoltz to play Téa Leoni's brother in season 2
Article
//
September 01, 2015
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.