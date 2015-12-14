Top Navigation
Mad Max: Fury Road
Share
Mad Max: Fury Road
2015 movie
Most Recent
Charlize Theron says Furiosa being recast for 'Mad Max' prequel is 'a little heartbreaking'
Charlize Theron says Furiosa being recast for
Mad Max
prequel is 'a little heartbreaking'
Read More
Next
George Miller confirms next 'Mad Max' film is a Furiosa prequel — without Charlize Theron
George Miller confirms next
Mad Max
film is a Furiosa prequel — without Charlize Theron
Read More
Next
Charlize Theron nailed the best scene in 'Mad Max: Fury Road' in one take
Charlize Theron nailed
Mad Max: Fury Road
's best scene in one take
Read More
Next
Gal Gadot could've played Furiosa in 'Mad Max: Fury Road'
Gal Gadot could've played Furiosa in
Mad Max: Fury Road
Read More
Next
Charlize Theron says 'Mad Max' prequel scripts were written
Charlize Theron says
Mad Max
prequel scripts were written
The Oscar winner is ready to bring Furiosa back to the screen
Read More
Next
'Mad Max' star confirms Charlize Theron, Tom Hardy feud
Mad Max
star confirms Charlize Theron, Tom Hardy feud: 'They weren't vibing'
Read More
Next
More Mad Max: Fury Road
'Mad Max: Fury Road' getting a black and white version on Blu-ray
Mad Max: Fury Road black and white version coming to Blu-ray
Read More
Next
'Mad Max: Fury Road' without the effects is still an exhilarating ride
Mad Max: Fury Road
without the effects is still an exhilarating ride
Read More
Next
Charlize Theron ‘struggled’ with Tom Hardy on 'Mad Max: Fury Road'
Mad Max: Fury Road: Charlize Theron, Tom Hardy struggled on set, actress says
Read More
Next
'Mad Max: Fury Road' production designer wants to give feminist twist to 'Transformers'
Oscars 2016: Mad Max: Fury Road production designer throws shade at Michael Bay
Read More
Next
Mel Gibson dubbed George Miller 'Cecil B. DeMiller' in 'Thunderdome' interview
Mad Max: Mel Gibson talks George Miller in Thunderdome interview
Read More
Next
Oscars 2016: 'Revenant,' 'Mad Max' have the most YouTube trailer views
Oscars 2016: Revenant, Mad Max have most YouTube trailer views
Read More
Next
Mad Max Fury Road: Your Oscars 2016 cheat sheet
Close
Close
Previous
Oscars: 'Fury Road' actually deserves best picture
Oscars: George Miller celebrates Mad Max nominations
When Mad Max returns, George Miller might not be directing
'Mad Max' director George Miller on the future of Furiosa
Mad Max Fury Road director George Miller on doing things 'we could not have done five years ago'
Next
All Mad Max: Fury Road
'Mad Max: Fury Road' leads Critics' Choice Award nominations
Mad Max: Fury Road leads Critics' Choice Award nominations
Article
//
December 14, 2015
Read More
Next
'Mad Max: Fury Road' wins NBR award for best film
National Board of Review: Mad Max Fury Road wins best film
Article
//
December 01, 2015
Read More
Next
'Mad Max: Fury Road' gets 8 Bit arcade treatment
Mad Max: Fury Road gets 8 Bit arcade treatment
Article
//
October 14, 2015
Read More
Next
George Miller says Furiosa won't be a major aspect of 'Mad Max' sequel
Mad Max: Fury Road sequel: George Miller says Furiosa won't star
Article
//
October 12, 2015
Read More
Next
George Miller has more 'Mad Max' films planned
Mad Max director George Miller has more films planned
Article
//
October 05, 2015
Read More
Next
Now's your chance to see 'Mad Max: Fury Road' in IMAX theaters
Mad Max: Fury Road to be released in IMAX theaters for one week
Article
//
September 04, 2015
Read More
Next
A closer look at Furiosa from the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' Blu-ray
Mad Max: Fury Road Blu-ray: A closer look at Furiosa and Charlize Theron's rejection of the Barbarella look
Article
//
August 27, 2015
Read More
Next
'Mad Max: Fury Road' honest trailer reminds us that it's basically Furiosa's movie
Mad Max: Fury Road honest trailer
Article
//
August 25, 2015
Read More
Next
'Mad Max: Fury Road' Blu-Ray trailer asks who killed the world
Mad Max Fury Road Blu-Ray trailer asks who killed the world
Article
//
July 27, 2015
Read More
Next
'Star Wars' meets 'Mad Max' in new mashup trailer
Star Wars meets Mad Max in new mashup trailer
Article
//
July 17, 2015
Read More
Next
'Mad Max: Fury Road' prequel comic is all about Furiosa
'Mad Max: Fury Road' prequel comic is all about Furiosa
Article
//
June 15, 2015
Read More
Next
15 things we hope happened at the real-life 'Fury Road' wedding
15 things we hope happened at the real-life Fury Road wedding
Article
//
June 11, 2015
Read More
Next
'Mad Max: Fury Road' composer dissects 'over-the-top' soundtrack in exclusive clip
Mad Max: Fury Road composer dissects 'over-the-top' soundtrack in exclusive clip
Article
//
June 05, 2015
Read More
Next
'Mad Max' a 'guy flick'? Tom Hardy says...
Tom Hardy: Mad Max as a 'man's movie' was never on his mind
Article
//
May 28, 2015
Read More
Next
Hey, girl: Feminist Mad Max has its own tumblr
Hey, girl: Feminist 'Mad Max' has its own tumblr
Article
//
May 26, 2015
Read More
Next
'Mad Max' gets the 'Mario Kart' mashup it deserves
Mario Kart: Fury Road mashup gives Mad Max a new look
Article
//
May 23, 2015
Read More
Next
This 'Mad Max'/'Kimmy Schmidt' mashup is alive, dammit
Mad Max: Fury Road/Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt mashup is perfect
Article
//
May 21, 2015
Read More
Next
George Miller promises more Mad Max, teases working title of sequel
George Miller promises more Mad Max, teases working title of sequel
Article
//
May 19, 2015
Read More
Next
'Pitch Perfect 2' is No.1 on Friday: $28M
'Pitch Perfect 2' speeds past 'Mad Max: Fury Road' for a whopping $28 million Friday
Article
//
May 16, 2015
Read More
Next
'Mad Max: Fury Road': How'd it do with critics?
'Mad Max: Fury Road': The reviews are in...
Article
//
May 15, 2015
Read More
Next
'Mad Max' villain thinks you should 'Shut your face!' at the movies
Mad Max villain thinks you should Shut your face! at the movies
Article
//
May 14, 2015
Read More
Next
Tom Hardy to George Miller: 'I want to apologize'
Tom Hardy apologizes to 'Mad Max: Fury Road' director George Miller
Article
//
May 14, 2015
Read More
Next
George Miller narrates a 'Mad Max: Fury Road' scene
Director George Miller narrates a Mad Max: Fury Road scene
Article
//
May 14, 2015
Read More
Next
Inside the madness of the 'Fury Road' soundtrack
Fury Road soundtrack: How Junkie XL scored the madness of Mad Max
Article
//
May 14, 2015
Read More
Next
'Mad Max: Fury Road' director George Miller sounds off on Furiosa, Eve Ensler and Tom Hardy
'Mad Max: Fury Road' director George Miller sounds off on Furiosa, Eve Ensler and Tom Hardy
Article
//
May 14, 2015
Read More
Next
Load More
