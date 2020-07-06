Lucifer

Most Recent

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, unpack the 'bittersweet' series finale
Co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich join the Netflix drama' stars to discuss Deckerstar's fate, crafting the ending, and more.
Lucifer season 6 binge recap: The devil says goodbye
Lucifer stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German reveal the season 1 episode they want to do over
Tom Ellis, Lauren German and co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson reflect on Lucifer's divine run ahead of the sixth and final season for EW's Around the Table.
Lucifer star Lauren German teases 'beautiful selfless acts' from Chloe and Lucifer in season 6
Plus: Tom Ellis shares his thoughts on the series finale, and D.B. Woodside previews his directorial debut.
Chloe fights the Devil in Lucifer final season trailer
Also: Is this apocalypse nigh and why does an angsty angel want to destroy "Lucifer"?
Lucifer star Kevin Alejandro on that heavy Dan twist and his role in season 6
Advertisement

More Lucifer

Lucifer bosses break down season 5B's tragic twist and heavenly finale
Lucifer season 5B binge recap: God’s in the details (and in L.A.)
Lucifer stars and bosses preview 'unique' family dinner, the musical episode, and more
God is 'a terrible father' in Lucifer season 5B trailer
Lucifer season 5B blessed with May premiere date
Lucifer recruits Alias alum, Deadpool actor for final season

Lucifer covers Queen in musical episode sneak peek unveiled at DC FanDome

All Lucifer

Lucifer binge recap: Double trouble in season 5, part 1
Recaps // a few seconds ago
Lucifer star Tom Ellis previews his turn as the Devil's brother Michael in season 5
TV // a few seconds ago
Lucifer stars share which episodes to binge if you're short on time
Comic-Con // a few seconds ago
Meet Ella's love interest in Lucifer season 5: 'It’s a match made in heaven'
TV // a few seconds ago
Lucifer bosses explain how the season 6 renewal affects season 5
TV // a few seconds ago
Lucifer blesses us with first season 5 trailer and reveals the Devil's twin brother
TV // a few seconds ago
Lucifer reveals the Devil's 'first case' in new photos from season 5's noir episode
TV // a few seconds ago
Lucifer resurrected (again)! Netflix officially renews it for season 6
TV // a few seconds ago
Lucifer season 5 gets August premiere date in steamy announcement video
TV // a few seconds ago
Lucifer and Chloe discuss date plans in deleted season 4 scene: 'Are you allergic to latex?'
TV // a few seconds ago
Lucifer final season first look: Inbar Lavi's Eve returns in exclusive alluring photo
TV // a few seconds ago
Singer Debbie Gibson joins Lucifer musical episode
TV // a few seconds ago
Lucifer to do 'bloody' musical episode in season 5
TV // a few seconds ago
Lucifer finally casts God onscreen, reuniting 24 presidents
TV // a few seconds ago
Lucifer boss addresses that Maze line in 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'
TV // a few seconds ago
[SPOILER] visits the Devil in Hell in new Lucifer season 5 image
TV // a few seconds ago
Final season of Lucifer will be split into two parts
TV // a few seconds ago
Netflix orders more Lucifer episodes for final season
TV // a few seconds ago
Lucifer scores fifth and final season at Netflix
TV // a few seconds ago
Lucifer star, boss talk tackling race in powerful season 4 episode
TV // a few seconds ago
Lucifer bosses break down the hellish season 4 finale, tease potential season 5
TV // a few seconds ago
Lucifer binge recap: Hallelujah for season 4
Recaps // a few seconds ago
Lucifer season 3 binge guide: Get caught up before the new season
Recaps // a few seconds ago
Lucifer star Aimee Garcia previews how Charlotte's death 'rattles' Ella in season 4
TV // a few seconds ago
Lucifer team previews Deckerstar tension in 'scarier, darker' season 4
TV // a few seconds ago
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com