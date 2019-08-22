Top Navigation
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Lover
Lover
Taylor Swift's seventh studio album, and her first release under Republic Records.
Taylor Swift learns how to adjust her [REDACTED] in 'The Man' making-of video
Taylor Swift learns how to adjust her [REDACTED] in 'The Man' making-of video
Niall Horan gives Taylor Swift's 'Lover' a rock makeover in new cover — listen now
Niall Horan gives Taylor Swift's 'Lover' a rock makeover in new cover — listen now
All the hidden references and Easter eggs in Taylor Swift's 'The Man' video
A guide to the hidden references and Easter eggs in Taylor Swift's 'The Man' video
Taylor Swift becomes 'The Man' for her self-directed new music video
Taylor Swift becomes 'The Man' for her self-directed new music video — watch it now
Power suits and high ponytails: Taylor Swift's lyric video for 'The Man' is here
Power suits and high ponytails: Taylor Swift's lyric video for 'The Man' is here
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Lover' remix featuring Shawn Mendes
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Lover' remix featuring Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift to receive Artist of the Decade honor and perform at American Music Awards
Taylor Swift to receive Artist of the Decade honor and perform at American Music Awards
The 'Lover' singer will give an 'unprecedented awards show performance celebrating the biggest hits of her career.'
Taylor Swift performs acoustic 'Lover' songs in NPR's Tiny Desk Concert
Taylor Swift performs acoustic
Lover
songs in NPR's Tiny Desk Concert
Here's "how the songs sounded when I first wrote them," Swift said.
Watch Adam Sandler and his daughters cover Taylor Swift's 'Lover'
Watch Adam Sandler and his daughters cover Taylor Swift's 'Lover'
Taylor Swift fails to identify her own song on hilarious 'Tonight Show' game
Taylor Swift fails to identify her own song on hilarious
Tonight Show
game
Taylor Swift announces history-making two-stop 'Lover Fest' U.S. tour
Taylor Swift announces history-making two-stop
Lover Fest
U.S. tour
Dixie Chicks hit Hot 100 for first time in 12 years with Taylor Swift collaboration
Dixie Chicks hit Hot 100 for first time in 12 years with Taylor Swift collaboration
Keith Urban covers Taylor Swift's 'Lover' as her new album breaks records
Taylor Swift wows during MTV VMAs opener with two-song medley
Lover
is pure Taylor Swift, at her most content and confident: Review
Taylor Swift's 'London Boy' features a surprise Idris Elba cameo
Everything to know about Taylor Swift's emotional collaboration with the Dixie Chicks
Taylor Swift's album
Lover
is officially here — listen now
All Lover
Taylor Swift talks all things 'Lover,' reveals album's original title
Taylor Swift talks all things
Lover
, reveals album's original title
Music
//
August 22, 2019
Taylor Swift says she'll re-record her early music in 2020
Taylor Swift, taking stage at
GMA
, says she'll re-record her early music in 2020
Music
//
August 22, 2019
The Taylor Swift album you should listen to, based on your zodiac sign
The Taylor Swift album you should listen to, based on your zodiac sign
Music
//
August 21, 2019
Taylor Swift drops new song 'Lover' — listen to it now
Taylor Swift drops new song 'Lover' — listen to it now
Music
//
August 16, 2019
Taylor Swift drops new song 'The Archer,' reveals deluxe album details
Taylor Swift drops new song 'The Archer,' reveals deluxe album details
Music
//
August 15, 2019
Taylor Swift just announced a lot of details about her new album — find out the title, and more
Taylor Swift just announced a lot of details about her new album — find out the title, and more
Music
//
June 17, 2020
