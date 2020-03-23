Love, Victor -- “Fast Times at Creekwood High” - Episode 302 -- Victor tries to mend the fallout from his love triangle. Mia throws a party to take her mind off the fact that she might be moving. Felix and Lake achieve closure from their breakup. Isabel finally attends a PFLAG meeting, which doesn’t go as planned. Pilar (Isabella Ferreira), and Rahim (Anthony Keyvan), shown. (Photo by: Kelsey McNeal/Hulu); Love, Victor -- “Fast Times at Creekwood High” - Episode 302 -- Victor tries to mend the fallout from his love triangle. Mia throws a party to take her mind off the fact that she might be moving. Felix and Lake achieve closure from their breakup. Isabel finally attends a PFLAG meeting, which doesn’t go as planned. Victor (Michael Cimino), shown. (Photo by: Kelsey McNeal/Hulu); Love, Victor -- “Lucas and Diego” - Episode 305 -- Attempting to move on from his past relationships, Victor goes on an unexpected adventure. Felix and Pilar struggle to maintain their relationship after the fallout from Isabel and Armando. New information has Benji revisiting moments from his past. Benji (George Sear), shown. (Photo by: Kelsey McNeal/Hulu)