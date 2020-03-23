Love, Victor stars and producers break down 'beautiful' series finale ending
"I love our ending. It was such a full circle moment for us," executive producer Elizabeth Berger tells EW.
How Love, Victor resolves that love triangle cliffhanger in the final season
"I always knew what was going to happen," series star Michael Cimino says.
Love, Victor final season first look teases answer to that love triangle cliffhanger
Which house did Victor (Michael Cimino) end up at?!
Love, Victor to end with season 3
Hulu's LGBTQ rom-com was spun off from the 2018 film Love, Simon.
Love, Victor showrunners explain the season 2 finale cliffhanger
"It's our way of showing how far he's come in a year," Isaac Aptaker says of Victor's big romantic choice.
Love, Victor showrunners reveal how Josh Duhamel's season 2 cameo happened
"We always are like, 'What's a natural way to bring the Love, Simon world into our Love, Victor world?' That felt like a way to do it," showrunner Elizabeth Berger tells EW.