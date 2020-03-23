Love, Victor

Hulu's small-screen spin-off of the 2018 film Love, Simon.

Most Recent

Love, Victor stars and producers break down 'beautiful' series finale ending
"I love our ending. It was such a full circle moment for us," executive producer Elizabeth Berger tells EW.
How Love, Victor resolves that love triangle cliffhanger in the final season
"I always knew what was going to happen," series star Michael Cimino says.
Love, Victor final season first look teases answer to that love triangle cliffhanger
Which house did Victor (Michael Cimino) end up at?!
Love, Victor to end with season 3
Hulu's LGBTQ rom-com was spun off from the 2018 film Love, Simon.
Love, Victor showrunners explain the season 2 finale cliffhanger
"It's our way of showing how far he's come in a year," Isaac Aptaker says of Victor's big romantic choice.
Love, Victor showrunners reveal how Josh Duhamel's season 2 cameo happened
"We always are like, 'What's a natural way to bring the Love, Simon world into our Love, Victor world?' That felt like a way to do it," showrunner Elizabeth Berger tells EW.
Advertisement

More Love, Victor

How Love, Victor season 2 proves the rom-com is more than 'just a coming-out story'
Plus, get an exclusive sneak peek at how Victor takes a major step forward in his love life this season.
Love, Victor season 2 trailer reveals what happens after Victor comes out
The next installment of the Hulu series will also chronicle the title character's relationship with his new BF.
Love, Victor showrunners and star break down that season 1 finale cliffhanger
How Love, Victor and Love, Simon collided in Hulu series' emotional eighth episode
How Hulu's Love, Victor series connects with Love, Simon
Get a first look at Sophia Bush's arrival on Love, Victor
Hulu shifts Love, Victor, Taste the Nation premieres away from Juneteenth

Juneteenth marks 155 years since slavery was abolished in America.

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com