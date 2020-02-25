Love Is Blind (TV series)

Love Is Blind's LC splits from Mark after Reddit user claims he was dating another woman
"Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of Covid-19, but that's over now," Lauren "LC" Chamblin said in a statement to PEOPLE.
