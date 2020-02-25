Love Is Blind (TV series)

In this Netflix reality dating series (hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey), singles meet and talk to each other through a wall, making romantic connections without ever seeing each other in person.

Most Recent

Love Is Blind's LC splits from Mark after Reddit user claims he was dating another woman
"Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of Covid-19, but that's over now," Lauren "LC" Chamblin said in a statement to PEOPLE.
Love Is Blind and The Circle are coming back for new seasons in 2021
Hip-hop competition show Rhythm + Flow is also heading back to the streamer next year.
Love Is Blind cast share tips on talking to walls to get you through a coronavirus quarantine
Cameron, Lauren, Giannina, and more fell in love talking to walls so who better to turn to for advice on living in isolation?
Where are the Love Is Blind couples now? And where will they be in 5 years? EW speculates
Who's still together? Who's in a new relationship? And what is Italian beef?
Damian and Giannina reveal they got back together same day of disastrous Love Is Blind wedding
The couple tells EW all about their secret, year-and-a-half relationship since filming ended.
Carlton 'proposing' to Diamond and more crazy moments from Love Is Blind reunion special
More Love Is Blind

Everything to know about the Love Is Blind reunion special
Where are all the Love Is Blind couples now, more than a year after all those weddings were filmed? Netflix is reuniting them for an hour-long reunion special to find out.
Love Is Blind's Amber and Barnett reveal what really happened on their wedding day
Amber tells EW about sending her mom on a secret mission to find Barnett before walking down the aisle.
Watch Love Is Blind's Amber confront Jessica in reunion sneak peek: 'B—, you're shysty'
Mark from Love Is Blind reveals what you didn't see from his relationship with Jessica
Jessica from Love Is Blind says she 'attempted to leave' the show but 'wasn't able to'
No, Love Is Blind's Lauren and Cameron weren't always talking about being an interracial couple
All the craziest moments from the Love Is Blind finale

Yes, some couples got married and others got dumped at the altar. But that's not all that happened!

All Love Is Blind (TV series)

Love Is Blind's Matt Barnett explains why he chose Amber over Jessica
TV // February 25, 2020
Love Is Blind: The most shocking moments from each episode
TV // February 18, 2020
Love Is Blind's Diamond breaks down what you didn't see in explosive fight with Carlton
TV // February 14, 2020
Love Is Blind creator on what they didn't show — including even more proposals
TV // February 14, 2020
What you need to know about Love Is Blind, Netflix's wild new dating show
TV // February 13, 2020
I watched all of Netflix's Love Is Blind and I hate myself: Review
TV Reviews // February 10, 2020
Watch singles get engaged without meeting in person in trailer for Netflix reality series
TV // January 30, 2020
