Most Recent
FX chief explains decision to cut ties with Louis C.K.
FX chief explains decision to cut ties with Louis C.K.
Marc Maron says Louis C.K. lied to him about sexual misconduct rumors
Marc Maron says Louis C.K. lied to him about sexual misconduct rumors
FX's 'Louie' going on 'extended hiatus'
FX's 'Louie' going on 'extended hiatus'
Louis C.K. will not be back until he's ready to return, FX says
Louis C.K. reveals his 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' role in 'SNL' promos
Louis C.K. reveals his Avengers: Age of Ultron role in SNL promos
'Louie': EW review
'Louie': EW review
Louis. C.K. plays Mayor Bill de Blasio's anger translator at Inner Circle dinner
Louis. C.K. plays Mayor Bill de Blasio's anger translator at Inner Circle dinner
More Louie
'Budapest,' 'Imitation Game' win at WGA
'Grand Budapest Hotel' and 'Imitation Game' win Writers Guild Awards
Louis C.K. on the 'Louie' episode that he considered making into a movie
Louis C.K. on the 'Louie' episode that he considered making into a movie
Louie
Louie
'Louie' finale: Louis C.K. comes down to earth
'Louie' finale: Louis C.K. comes down to earth
PopWatch Planner: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Louie,' finales, more
PopWatch Planner: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Louie,' finales, more
Louis C.K. tells the true story behind 'In the Woods'
Louis C.K. tells the true story behind 'In the Woods'
'Louie': 'Elevator' and Louis C.K.'s re-rewriting of the rules of TV
'Louie': Sarah Baker breaks down starring in the 'Fat Lady' episode
'Louie''s Guest-Star Stories
'Louie' review: A dreamy new season
What Louis C.K. didn't want you to know about the season premiere of 'Louie'
'Louie': Louis C.K. jumps in dark new teaser
All Louie
Louis C.K's 'SNL' promos: What does the 'C.K.' stand for, anyway?
Louis C.K's 'SNL' promos: What does the 'C.K.' stand for, anyway?
Article
//
August 04, 2017
FX's 'Louie' season 4 to premiere May 5
FX's 'Louie' season 4 to premiere May 5
Article
//
March 13, 2014
Emmy Watch: Parker Posey on channeling Ruth Gordon in 'Louie'
Emmy Watch: Parker Posey on channeling Ruth Gordon in 'Louie'
Article
//
June 26, 2013
Louis CK to host 'Saturday Night Live'
Louis CK to host 'Saturday Night Live'
Article
//
October 21, 2012
Louis C.K. FX show 'Louie' season four delayed to 2014
Louis C.K. FX show 'Louie' season four delayed to 2014
Article
//
October 09, 2012
'Louie' destroys me, and I can't get enough
'Louie' destroys me, and I can't get enough
Article
//
August 31, 2012
Louis C.K. talks Emmys, what's next on 'Louie'
Louis C.K. talks Emmys, what's next on 'Louie'
Emmys
//
July 20, 2012
Louis C.K.: Almost famous
Louis C.K.: Almost famous
Article
//
July 16, 2012
Louis C.K. sells $4.5 million in tickets
Louis C.K. sells $4.5 million in tickets
Article
//
June 28, 2012
'Louie' season premiere: In which Louis C.K. tries to eat his ice cream
'Louie' season premiere: In which Louis C.K. tries to eat his ice cream
Article
//
June 28, 2012
This Week's Cover: Inside the Mind of Louis C.K.
This Week's Cover: Inside the Mind of Louis C.K.
Article
//
June 27, 2012
Louis C.K. tour tickets going on sale exclusively on his website
Louis C.K. tour tickets going on sale exclusively on his website
Article
//
June 26, 2012
Louis C.K. on...
Louis C.K. on...
Article
//
December 09, 2011
Louis CK tells Conan his online plans
Louis CK tells Conan his online plans
Article
//
November 04, 2011
Louis C.K. discusses Dane Cook cameo
Louis C.K. discusses Dane Cook cameo
Article
//
September 22, 2011
Paul Rudd: This stuff cracks me up
Paul Rudd: This stuff cracks me up
Article
//
August 26, 2011
Louie C.K.
Louie C.K.
Article
//
June 21, 2011
'Louie' recap: There will be bald
'Louie' recap: There will be bald
Article
//
August 18, 2010
FX renews Louis C.K.'s 'Louie' for a second season
FX renews Louis C.K.'s 'Louie' for a second season
Article
//
August 03, 2010
