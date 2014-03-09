Looking

Three best friends (Jonathan Groff, Frankie J. Álvarez, and Murray Bartlett) are looking for love in San Francisco.

Most Recent

'Looking' cast discuss the 'incredibly moving' film in new featurette

Looking movie: Jonathan Groff, Russell Tovey, Murray Bartlett, more discuss wrap-up film in featurette

Read More
'Looking': A three-way with the stars of HBO's new movie

Looking: Jonathan Groff, Frankie J. Alvarez, Murray Bartlett say goodbye

Jonathan Groff, Frankie J. Alvarez, and Murray Bartlett talk the finale and saying goodbye
Read More
'Looking: The Movie' has a premiere date

Looking: The Movie premiere date announced by HBO

Patrick and friends return to HBO this summer
Read More
'Looking' recap: 'Looking for Home'

'Looking' season 2 finale recap: 'Looking for Home'

Patrick, Dom, and Agustin finally figure out what it is they were searching for.
Read More
'Looking' recap: 'Looking for Sanctuary'

'Looking' recap: 'Looking for Sanctuary'

Relationships—they're crumbling and strengthening all over the place.
Read More
'Looking' recap: 'Looking for Glory'

'Looking' recap: 'Looking for Glory'

Patrick and Kevin out themselves to the gaming community, while Agustin considers the next step in his relationship with Eddie.
Read More

More Looking

'Looking' recap: 'Looking for a Plot'

'Looking' recap: 'Looking for a Plot'

A funeral brings Doris and Dom back to their hometown. (Oh, and Patrick comes, too.)
Read More
'Looking' recap: 'Looking for Gordon Freeman'

'Looking' recap: 'Looking for Gordon Freeman'

Patrick lets his feelings loose after a drunken, disastrous Halloween party.
Read More
'Looking' recap: 'Looking for Truth'

'Looking' recap: 'Looking for Truth'

Read More
'Looking' recap: 'Looking Down the Road'

'Looking' recap: 'Looking Down the Road'

Read More
Looking recap: 'Looking Top to Bottom'

Looking recap: 'Looking Top to Bottom'

Read More
Looking recap: 'Looking for Results'

Looking recap: 'Looking for Results'

Read More

'Mean Girls' star Daniel Franzese on coming out and joining season two of HBO's 'Looking'

All Looking

'Looking': Creator Michael Lannan on the finale and season two

'Looking': Creator Michael Lannan on the finale and season two

Article // March 09, 2014
Read More
Looking

Looking

Article // February 05, 2014
Read More
'Looking' react: Welcome to San Francisco!

'Looking' react: Welcome to San Francisco!

Article // January 19, 2014
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com