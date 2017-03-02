Logan director reveals origins of adamantium bullet scene
James Mangold explains the emotional moment between Hugh Jackman and Dafne KeenRead More
Logan is the first Oscar-nominated screenplay based on superhero comics
The nomination is a new landmark for the genreRead More
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown auditioned for Logan
The young actress behind Eleven called it her best audition.Read More
Logan gets black-and-white trailer for Noir release
The film returns to theaters in black and white for one night onlyRead More