Lodge 49

Most Recent

Save Lodge 49, save the world
AMC cancels Lodge 49 after two seasons
The Lodge 49 season finale is just perfect, and demands a season 3
Lodge 49 trailer teases more weirdness in season 2
Lodge 49 producers discuss that wild finale, and what lies ahead
Lodge 49 renewed for second season
Wyatt Russell will reprise role of surfer Sean "Dud" Dudley.
Advertisement

More Lodge 49

Bruce Campbell wants to be wined and dined in exclusive Lodge 49 clip
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com