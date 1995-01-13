Little Women everywhere: Why the classic is making a comeback on its 150th birthday
We break down why Louisa May Alcott's children's book seems to be everywhere these days, even though it's just turned 150 years old
Little Women to become multicultural graphic novel for 150th anniversary
'Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy' will introduce younger readers to Louisa May Alcott's classic novel
Anna Todd talks the enduring appeal of Little Women and updating it in The Spring Girls
'It's all about choice and that can stand any testament of time and be relatable to any girl'
Little Women adds Angela Lansbury, Emily Watson, Michael Gambon
Masterpiece on PBS has announced the cast for the upcoming literary adaptation