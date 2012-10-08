Little Shop of Horrors

Most Recent

Hear Jonathan Groff and the cast of 'Little Shop of Horrors' sing 'Skid Row/Downtown'

Hear Jonathan Groff and the Little Shop of Horrors cast sing 'Skid Row/Downtown'

EW has an exclusive first listen ahead of the cast album's release.
Read More
Watch 'Pose' star sing 'Suddenly Seymour' from 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Pose star Mj Rodriguez sings 'Suddenly Seymour' from Little Shop of Horrors on Corden

Read More
Mj Rodriguez, 'Glee' alum Amber Riley to star in 'Little Shop of Horrors' in L.A.

Mj Rodriguez, Glee alum Amber Riley to star in Little Shop of Horrors in Los Angeles

Read More
Jonathan Groff to lead Off Broadway revival of 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Jonathan Groff to lead Off Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors

Tammy Blanchard will play Audrey, while Christian Borle will portray Orin
Read More
Ariana Grande brings some Celine Dion, 'Little Shop' to Carpool Karaoke

Ariana Grande brings some Celine Dion, Little Shop of Horrors to Carpool Karaoke

Read More
'Little Shop of Horrors' team on the movie's original (violent) ending

Little Shop of Horrors team on the movie's original (violent) ending

Actress Ellen Greene, director Frank Oz, and composer Alan Menken reflect on the 1986 movie and the happier ending that went 'against the moral of the story'
Read More

More Little Shop of Horrors

'Little Shop of Horrors' remake coming from Greg Berlanti

Little Shop of Horrors: Greg Berlanti to direct remake for Warner Bros

Read More
Sutton Foster, Jonathan Groff, and 'Little Shop' coming to Encores! Off-Center

Sutton Foster, Jonathan Groff, and 'Little Shop' coming to Encores! Off-Center

Read More

All Little Shop of Horrors

Ellen Greene, Alan Menken on 'Little Shop of Horrors' – EXCLUSIVE

Ellen Greene, Alan Menken on 'Little Shop of Horrors' – EXCLUSIVE

Article // October 08, 2012
Read More
Little Shop Of Horrors

Little Shop Of Horrors

Article // October 10, 2003
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com