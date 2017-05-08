Top Navigation
Sweepstakes
Most Recent
'Lip Sync Battle' first look: Watch Lele Pons stun Prince Royce with a twerktastic 'Gasolina'
Lip Sync Battle
first look: Watch Lele Pons stun Prince Royce with a twerktastic 'Gasolina'
The social star gives her twist on Daddy Yankee's iconic song.
Read More
Next
What to Watch on Thursday: 'Younger' stars fight it out on 'Lip Sync Battle'
What to Watch on Thursday:
Younger
stars fight it out on
Lip Sync Battle
Read More
Next
Watch Big Bird's very Big Bird reaction to Jason Schwartzman's 'Lip Sync Battle' performance
Watch Big Bird's very Big Bird reaction to Jason Schwartzman's Lip Sync Battle performance
Lip Sync Battle
performance
Read More
Next
'Queer Eye's Jonathan and Karamo channel Lady Gaga and Beyoncé in 'Lip Sync Battle' first look
Queer Eye
's Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown channel Lady Gaga and Beyoncé in
Lip Sync Battle
first look
Read More
Next
'Lip Sync Battle' season 5 trailer: 'Queer Eye's Fab 5, Big Bird, plus a Mariah Carey celebration
Lip Sync Battle
season 5 trailer:
Queer Eye
's Fab 5, Big Bird, plus a Mariah Carey celebration
Read More
Next
'Younger' stars Nico Tortorella and Molly Bernard to face off on 'Lip Sync Battle'
Younger
stars Nico Tortorella and Molly Bernard to face off on
Lip Sync Battle
Read More
Next
More Lip Sync Battle
Watch Alicia Silverstone put her 'Clueless' costume back on for new season of 'Lip Sync Battle'
She's a total Betty! Watch Alicia Silverstone put her
Clueless
costume back on for new season of
Lip Sync Battle
Read More
Next
Charli XCX transforms into Ed Sheeran for 'Lip Sync Battle'
Charli XCX transforms into Ed Sheeran for Lip Sync Battle
Lip Sync Battle
Read More
Next
Watch Kathy Bates get pampered to Bruno Mars on 'Lip Sync Battle'
Watch Kathy Bates get pampered to Bruno Mars on Lip Sync Battle
Lip Sync Battle
Read More
Next
'Lip Sync Battle LIVE' announces first three celebrities for Michael Jackson celebration
Lip Sync Battle LIVE
announces first three celebrities for Michael Jackson celebration
Read More
Next
'Lip Sync Battle' to celebrate the music of Michael Jackson with special live episode
Lip Sync Battle
to celebrate the music of Michael Jackson with special live episode
Read More
Next
Nick Cannon to host
Lip Sync Battle Shorties
on Nickelodeon
Nick Cannon to host
Lip Sync Battle Shorties
on Nickelodeon
Read More
Next
OITNB
's Danielle Brooks rocks out to Bon Jovi on
Lip Sync Battle
Close
Close
Previous
Lip Sync Battle:
Ashley Graham channels Shania Twain in new clip
Pitch Perfect
's Skylar Astin ditches a cappella for
Lip Sync Battle
Stranger Things
kids spoof Train, Maroon 5 on
Lip Sync Battle
Stranger Things
star Finn Wolfhard rocks out on
Lip Sync Battle
Spider-Man Tom Holland channels Rihanna as he wows on Lip Sync Battle
Lip Sync Battle
Next
All Lip Sync Battle
'Scandal' star Bellamy Young is all glitter and Gaga on 'Lip Sync Battle'
Scandal
star Bellamy Young is all glitter and Gaga on
Lip Sync Battle
TV
//
May 08, 2017
Read More
Next
Channing Tatum and Beyoncé win Trending at 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Channing Tatum and Beyoncé win Trending at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Awards
//
May 04, 2017
Read More
Next
Fake muscles help Nicole Richie channel Marky Mark on 'Lip Sync Battle'
Fake muscles help Nicole Richie channel Marky Mark on Lip Sync Battle
Lip Sync Battle
TV
//
May 01, 2017
Read More
Next
See Ne-Yo gyrate in a red codpiece in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip
See Ne-Yo gyrate in a red codpiece in
Lip Sync Battle
clip
TV
//
June 17, 2020
Read More
Next
Taye Diggs strikes a pose as Madonna on 'Lip Sync Battle'
Taye Diggs strikes a pose as Madonna on Lip Sync Battle
Lip Sync Battle
TV
//
April 24, 2017
Read More
Next
Ricky Martin dances in his underwear on 'Lip Sync Battle'
Ricky Martin dances in his underwear on Lip Sync Battle
Lip Sync Battle
TV
//
April 19, 2017
Read More
Next
Kate Upton does Britney Spears on 'Lip Sync Battle'
Kate Upton dons Britney Spears schoolgirl outfit in Lip Sync Battle preview
Lip Sync Battle
preview
TV
//
April 17, 2017
Read More
Next
Nickelodeon orders
Lip Sync Battle Shorties
, spin-off of
Lip Sync Battle
Nickelodeon orders
Lip Sync Battle
spin-off
Lip Sync Battle Shorties
TV
//
March 02, 2017
Read More
Next
Sarah Hyland becomes a Pussycat Doll in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip
Sarah Hyland becomes a Pussycat Doll in
Lip Sync Battle
clip
TV
//
February 06, 2017
Read More
Next
Milla Jovovich performs 'White Wedding' in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip
Milla Jovovich performs 'White Wedding' in Lip Sync Battle clip
Lip Sync Battle
clip
TV
//
January 23, 2017
Read More
Next
Jay Leno rocks out in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip
Jay Leno rocks out in
Lip Sync Battle
clip
TV
//
January 18, 2017
Read More
Next
'Lip Sync Battle': See Craig Ferguson channel ABBA
Craig Ferguson channels ABBA in
Lip Sync Battle
teaser
TV
//
January 16, 2017
Read More
Next
'Lip Sync Battle': Don Cheadle has 'Mo Money Mo Problems' in new clip
Lip Sync Battle
: Don Cheadle has 'Mo Money Mo Problems' in new clip
TV
//
January 09, 2017
Read More
Next
Adele, Channing Tatum make YouTube's top trending videos of 2016
Adele, Channing Tatum make YouTube's top trending videos of 2016
Article
//
December 07, 2016
Read More
Next
T.J. Miller unleashes his inner Lady Gaga on 'Lip Sync Battle'
T.J. Miller performs Lady Gaga on Lip Sync Battle
Article
//
November 14, 2016
Read More
Next
Lupita Nyong'o dances to Enrique Iglesias in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip
Lip Sync Battle: Lupita Nyong'o dances to Enrique Iglesias
Article
//
November 01, 2016
Read More
Next
Regina Hall tries on The Weeknd's hair in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip
Lip Sync Battle: Regina Hall tries on The Weeknd's hair
Article
//
October 31, 2016
Read More
Next
Laverne Cox punts to Nicki Minaj in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip
Lip Sync Battle: Laverne Cox punts to Nicki Minaj
Article
//
October 25, 2016
Read More
Next
Samira Wiley throws back to the '90s in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip
Lip Sync Battle: Samira Wiley throws back to the '90s
Article
//
October 24, 2016
Read More
Next
America Ferrera channels Missy Elliott in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip
Lip Sync Battle: America Ferrera channels Missy Elliott
Article
//
October 18, 2016
Read More
Next
Amber Tamblyn mocks Donald Trump in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip
Lip Sync Battle: Amber Tamblyn mocks Donald Trump
Article
//
October 17, 2016
Read More
Next
'Lip Sync Battle' puts you on stage at EW PopFest
Lip Sync Battle coming to EW PopFest
Article
//
October 12, 2016
Read More
Next
John Cho grinds on Ben Kingsley in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip
Lip Sync Battle: John Cho grinds on Ben Kingsley
Article
//
October 11, 2016
Read More
Next
Sir Ben Kingsley does his best Elton John on 'Lip Sync Battle'
Lip Sync Battle: Ben Kingsley does Elton John
Article
//
October 10, 2016
Read More
Next
Stars recreate Michael Jackson's 'Beat It' for 'Lip Sync Battle'
Lip Sync Battle season 3 trailer: Stars recreate Beat It music video
Article
//
September 29, 2016
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
