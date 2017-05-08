Lip Sync Battle

Most Recent

'Lip Sync Battle' first look: Watch Lele Pons stun Prince Royce with a twerktastic 'Gasolina'

Lip Sync Battle first look: Watch Lele Pons stun Prince Royce with a twerktastic 'Gasolina'

The social star gives her twist on Daddy Yankee's iconic song.
Read More
What to Watch on Thursday: 'Younger' stars fight it out on 'Lip Sync Battle'

What to Watch on Thursday: Younger stars fight it out on Lip Sync Battle

Read More
Watch Big Bird's very Big Bird reaction to Jason Schwartzman's 'Lip Sync Battle' performance

Watch Big Bird's very Big Bird reaction to Jason Schwartzman's Lip Sync Battle performance

Read More
'Queer Eye's Jonathan and Karamo channel Lady Gaga and Beyoncé in 'Lip Sync Battle' first look

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown channel Lady Gaga and Beyoncé in Lip Sync Battle first look

Read More
'Lip Sync Battle' season 5 trailer: 'Queer Eye's Fab 5, Big Bird, plus a Mariah Carey celebration

Lip Sync Battle season 5 trailer: Queer Eye's Fab 5, Big Bird, plus a Mariah Carey celebration

Read More
'Younger' stars Nico Tortorella and Molly Bernard to face off on 'Lip Sync Battle'

Younger stars Nico Tortorella and Molly Bernard to face off on Lip Sync Battle

Read More

More Lip Sync Battle

Watch Alicia Silverstone put her 'Clueless' costume back on for new season of 'Lip Sync Battle'

She's a total Betty! Watch Alicia Silverstone put her Clueless costume back on for new season of Lip Sync Battle

Read More
Charli XCX transforms into Ed Sheeran for 'Lip Sync Battle'

Charli XCX transforms into Ed Sheeran for Lip Sync Battle

Read More
Watch Kathy Bates get pampered to Bruno Mars on 'Lip Sync Battle'

Watch Kathy Bates get pampered to Bruno Mars on Lip Sync Battle

Read More
'Lip Sync Battle LIVE' announces first three celebrities for Michael Jackson celebration

Lip Sync Battle LIVE announces first three celebrities for Michael Jackson celebration

Read More
'Lip Sync Battle' to celebrate the music of Michael Jackson with special live episode

Lip Sync Battle to celebrate the music of Michael Jackson with special live episode

Read More
Nick Cannon to host Lip Sync Battle Shorties on Nickelodeon

Nick Cannon to host Lip Sync Battle Shorties on Nickelodeon

Read More

OITNB's Danielle Brooks rocks out to Bon Jovi on Lip Sync Battle

All Lip Sync Battle

'Scandal' star Bellamy Young is all glitter and Gaga on 'Lip Sync Battle'

Scandal star Bellamy Young is all glitter and Gaga on Lip Sync Battle

TV // May 08, 2017
Read More
Channing Tatum and Beyoncé win Trending at 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Channing Tatum and Beyoncé win Trending at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Awards // May 04, 2017
Read More
Fake muscles help Nicole Richie channel Marky Mark on 'Lip Sync Battle'

Fake muscles help Nicole Richie channel Marky Mark on Lip Sync Battle

TV // May 01, 2017
Read More
See Ne-Yo gyrate in a red codpiece in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip

See Ne-Yo gyrate in a red codpiece in Lip Sync Battle clip

TV // June 17, 2020
Read More
Taye Diggs strikes a pose as Madonna on 'Lip Sync Battle'

Taye Diggs strikes a pose as Madonna on Lip Sync Battle

TV // April 24, 2017
Read More
Ricky Martin dances in his underwear on 'Lip Sync Battle'

Ricky Martin dances in his underwear on Lip Sync Battle

TV // April 19, 2017
Read More
Kate Upton does Britney Spears on 'Lip Sync Battle'

Kate Upton dons Britney Spears schoolgirl outfit in Lip Sync Battle preview

TV // April 17, 2017
Read More
Nickelodeon orders Lip Sync Battle Shorties, spin-off of Lip Sync Battle 

Nickelodeon orders Lip Sync Battle spin-off Lip Sync Battle Shorties

TV // March 02, 2017
Read More
Sarah Hyland becomes a Pussycat Doll in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip

Sarah Hyland becomes a Pussycat Doll in Lip Sync Battle clip

TV // February 06, 2017
Read More
Milla Jovovich performs 'White Wedding' in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip

Milla Jovovich performs 'White Wedding' in Lip Sync Battle clip

TV // January 23, 2017
Read More
Jay Leno rocks out in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip

Jay Leno rocks out in Lip Sync Battle clip

TV // January 18, 2017
Read More
'Lip Sync Battle': See Craig Ferguson channel ABBA

Craig Ferguson channels ABBA in Lip Sync Battle teaser

TV // January 16, 2017
Read More
'Lip Sync Battle': Don Cheadle has 'Mo Money Mo Problems' in new clip

Lip Sync Battle: Don Cheadle has 'Mo Money Mo Problems' in new clip

TV // January 09, 2017
Read More
Adele, Channing Tatum make YouTube's top trending videos of 2016

Adele, Channing Tatum make YouTube's top trending videos of 2016

Article // December 07, 2016
Read More
T.J. Miller unleashes his inner Lady Gaga on 'Lip Sync Battle'

T.J. Miller performs Lady Gaga on Lip Sync Battle

Article // November 14, 2016
Read More
Lupita Nyong'o dances to Enrique Iglesias in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip

Lip Sync Battle: Lupita Nyong'o dances to Enrique Iglesias

Article // November 01, 2016
Read More
Regina Hall tries on The Weeknd's hair in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip

Lip Sync Battle: Regina Hall tries on The Weeknd's hair

Article // October 31, 2016
Read More
Laverne Cox punts to Nicki Minaj in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip

Lip Sync Battle: Laverne Cox punts to Nicki Minaj

Article // October 25, 2016
Read More
Samira Wiley throws back to the '90s in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip

Lip Sync Battle: Samira Wiley throws back to the '90s

Article // October 24, 2016
Read More
America Ferrera channels Missy Elliott in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip

Lip Sync Battle: America Ferrera channels Missy Elliott

Article // October 18, 2016
Read More
Amber Tamblyn mocks Donald Trump in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip

Lip Sync Battle: Amber Tamblyn mocks Donald Trump

Article // October 17, 2016
Read More
'Lip Sync Battle' puts you on stage at EW PopFest

Lip Sync Battle coming to EW PopFest

Article // October 12, 2016
Read More
John Cho grinds on Ben Kingsley in 'Lip Sync Battle' clip

Lip Sync Battle: John Cho grinds on Ben Kingsley

Article // October 11, 2016
Read More
Sir Ben Kingsley does his best Elton John on 'Lip Sync Battle'

Lip Sync Battle: Ben Kingsley does Elton John

Article // October 10, 2016
Read More
Stars recreate Michael Jackson's 'Beat It' for 'Lip Sync Battle'

Lip Sync Battle season 3 trailer: Stars recreate Beat It music video

Article // September 29, 2016
Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com