Like Mike

Lil Bow Wow tries to fill Jordan's shoes in the overplayed Like Mike
Sneaker Attack
''Men in Black II'' tops the box office
Unsurprisingly, the Will Smith-Tommy Lee Jones sequel squashes the competition to lead the July 4 weekend with $90 million
No film can top ''Men in Black II''
Expect the Will Smith-Tommy Lee Jones sequel to approach $100 million over the five-day holiday weekend
Electric companies to kids: Don't be ''Like Mike''
Utilities nationwide warn that Lil' Bow Wow's upcoming basketball fantasy will encourage kids to risk electrocution by touching overhead power lines, as the rapper/actor does in the film
Like Mike
