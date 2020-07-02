Life Is Beautiful

Most Recent

Monitor: July 29, 2011
Nick Lachey marries Vanessa Minnillo, Paris Hilton's stalker goes to court, and more
The difference between a bad movie and an offensive one
Lisa Schwarzbaum answers reader mail and lets you post your own questions
Life Is Beautiful
Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi (1998, Miramax, 116 mins., PG-13, subtitled, also on DVD)
Life Is Beautiful
The latest from the home-video front
''Life is Beautiful'' and Calista Flockhart made news the week of May 21, 1999
What's next for Roberto Benigni
After two Oscar wins for ''Life is Beautiful,'' the road for this Italian actor is paved in gold
Advertisement

More Life Is Beautiful

Miramax will release an English version of 'Life Is Beautiful'
plus, Michael Jackson will team with Stevie Wonder, and Oprah may sit in at 'Good Morning America'
Backstage at the Oscars
EW Online was there as Gwyneth Paltrow worked the phones, Steven Spielberg dissed the press, and Roberto Benigni started his campaign of making love to everyone in the world
Oscar Sunday mixes hoopla with restraint
Robert Benigni makes it big in Hollywood
Life Is Beautiful
'Life Is Beautiful'
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com