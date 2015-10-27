Skip to content
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
Life in Pieces
Most Recent
LIFE IN PIECES
What to Watch on Thursday: Say goodbye to the Short family on
Life in Pieces
Read More
Life in Pieces (screen grab) CR: CBS
Colin Hanks clumsily tries to learn if he's having a boy or girl in
Life in Pieces
preview
Read More
Life-in-Pieces
Tensions rise between sisters Hunter and Joey King in preview of their first
Life in Pieces
scene
Read More
Life in Pieces
Sisters Hunter and Joey King hope
Life in Pieces
is just the beginning of more work together: 'Put us in your s‑‑‑!'
Read More
What to Watch 04/18/19
What to Watch on Thursday:
Life in Pieces
and
Star Trek: Discovery
Read More
Jungle Push Resort Anniversary
A tropical vacation turns batty in exclusive
Life in Pieces
season premiere sneak peek
Read More
More Life in Pieces
Life in Pieces
Beards, burps, and bounce houses! The
Life in Pieces
cast tell EW their favorite episodes
Settlement Pacifier Attic Unsyncing
Life in Pieces
preview: Did Colleen survive that wedding day fall from a balcony?
life-in-pieces
Life in Pieces
: See a thrilling, hilarious car chase from season 3 premiere
lifeinpieces
Life in Pieces
: Greg Grunberg's Mikey recovers from a bad breakup in exclusive clip
Image
Charlie Puth to guest on Life in Pieces
Image
Life in Pieces: Joan accidentally gets high in exclusive clip
Image
Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally to guest on Life in Pieces
Image
Life in Pieces renewed for second season by CBS
Image
Josh Groban: Life in Pieces role sees him as a womanizing guitarist
Image
Life in Pieces: J.B. Smoove, Martin Starr to guest-star
Image
Josh Groban and Kat Von D to guest star on CBS sitcom Life in Pieces
Image
Life in Pieces casts Greg Grunberg
All Life in Pieces
Image
Life in Pieces scores full season order from CBS
Article
//
October 27, 2015
Image
Life in Pieces series premiere react
Article
//
September 21, 2015
Image
Life in Pieces: Alex Borstein cast in guest-starring role
Article
//
September 15, 2015
Image
'Life in Pieces' clip with Jordan Peele
Article
//
September 14, 2015
