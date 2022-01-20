Licorice Pizza (2021 movie)

Paul Thomas Anderson tells yet another Los Angeles-set story, this time about the misadventures of young Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) and Alana Kane (Alana Haim) in the 1970s San Fernando Valley.

Asian media watchdog group calls for awards boycott of Licorice Pizza
The Media Action Network for Asian Americans condemned the film for scenes involving a white restaurant owner using a mock Asian accent.
Licorice Pizza review: The kids are alright in Paul Thomas Anderson's masterful coming-of-age romance
Welcome to the Valley; PTA's been waiting for you.
Philip Seymour Hoffman's son makes his acting debut Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza trailer
Cooper Hoffman, Bradley Cooper, and Haim's Alana Haim star in the acclaimed director's latest.
