Les Miserables
Les Miserables
Most Recent
James Corden takes 'Crosswalk the Musical' to Paris for 'Les Misérables'
James Corden takes 'Crosswalk the Musical' to Paris for
Les Misérables
Read More
Next
Watch Olivia Colman, Dominic West, and more in 'Les Misérables' trailer
Watch Olivia Colman, Dominic West, and more in
Les Misérables
trailer
Read More
Next
'Les Misérables:' See the first photos of David Oyelowo as Javert and more
Les Misérables
: See the first photos of David Oyelowo as Javert and more
Read More
Next
'SNL' sends up 'Les Miserables' with insane sketch about ordering lobster in a diner
SNL
sends up
Les Miserables
with insane sketch about ordering lobster in a diner
Read More
Next
Anne Hathaway addresses her 'nipplegate' Oscars dress
Anne Hathaway addresses her 'nipplegate' Oscars dress
Read More
Next
'Les Misérables' to get TV adaptation
Les Miserables: TV adaptation announced
Read More
Next
This Week on Stage: The return of 'Les Miserables'
This Week on Stage: The return of 'Les Miserables'
Read More
Next
'Les Miserables': EW review
'Les Miserables': EW review
A stirring revival of the classic musical featuring Broadway newbie Ramin Karimloo in a star turn as Jean Valjean
Read More
Next
Anne Hathaway to present at Oscars
Anne Hathaway to present at Oscars
Read More
Next
Pop Culture Pet Peeve: Why is 'British' the only accent?
Pop Culture Pet Peeve: Why is 'British' the only accent?
Read More
Next
Susan Boyle to star in Christmas movie
Susan Boyle to star in Christmas movie
Read More
Next
'Les Miserables' returns to Broadway
'Les Miserables' returns to Broadway
Read More
Next
'Les Miserables' on DVD: Samantha Barks talks singing live
All Les Miserables
'Les Miserables' sets Blu-ray release date
'Les Miserables' sets Blu-ray release date
Article
//
February 12, 2013
Read More
Next
Inside the Best Picture nominees: A deep dive into 'Les Miserables'
Inside the Best Picture nominees: A deep dive into 'Les Miserables'
Article
//
February 08, 2013
Read More
Next
I Dreamed a Dream parody -- For Your Consideration
I Dreamed a Dream parody -- For Your Consideration
Article
//
January 30, 2013
Read More
Next
The Post-Movie Pixie Hairstyle: Charlize Theron vs. Anne Hathaway -- POLL
The Post-Movie Pixie Hairstyle: Charlize Theron vs. Anne Hathaway -- POLL
Article
//
January 23, 2013
Read More
Next
The Look of 'Les Misérables': Creating sets for a cast of thousands -- VIDEO
The Look of 'Les Misérables': Creating sets for a cast of thousands -- VIDEO
Article
//
January 18, 2013
Read More
Next
Anne Hathway and others sing 'I Dreamed a Dream'
Anne Hathway and others sing 'I Dreamed a Dream'
Article
//
January 18, 2013
Read More
Next
Susan Boyle helped spark 'Les Miserables' movie, says producer Cameron Mackintosh
Susan Boyle helped spark 'Les Miserables' movie, says producer Cameron Mackintosh
Article
//
January 17, 2013
Read More
Next
Golden Globes Best Original Song nominees -- LISTEN
Golden Globes Best Original Song nominees -- LISTEN
Article
//
January 12, 2013
Read More
Next
Anne Hathaway reacts to Oscar nomination for 'Les Mis'
Anne Hathaway reacts to Oscar nomination for 'Les Mis'
Article
//
January 10, 2013
Read More
Next
Giggly Anne Hathaway on singing in a coffin during 'Les Mis' -- VIDEO
Giggly Anne Hathaway on singing in a coffin during 'Les Mis' -- VIDEO
Article
//
January 08, 2013
Read More
Next
Les Misérables review
Les Misérables review
Article
//
January 08, 2013
Read More
Next
'Les Misérables'' Samantha Barks
'Les Misérables'' Samantha Barks
Article
//
January 04, 2013
Read More
Next
'Les Miserables': Russell Crowe responds to Adam Lambert's criticism
'Les Miserables': Russell Crowe responds to Adam Lambert's criticism
Article
//
January 02, 2013
Read More
Next
Les Miserables review -- VIDEO
Les Miserables review -- VIDEO
Article
//
December 31, 2012
Read More
Next
'Les Miserables': How costume designer Paco Delgado helped Anne Hathaway create Fantine
'Les Miserables': How costume designer Paco Delgado helped Anne Hathaway create Fantine
Article
//
December 29, 2012
Read More
Next
'Les Mis' soundtrack tops Billboard chart
'Les Mis' soundtrack tops Billboard chart
Article
//
December 28, 2012
Read More
Next
'Les Miserables': Who cried? EW Exit Poll!
'Les Miserables': Who cried? EW Exit Poll!
Article
//
December 26, 2012
Read More
Next
'Les Misérables': Aaron Tveit on filming and singing 'Red and Black'
'Les Misérables': Aaron Tveit on filming and singing 'Red and Black'
Article
//
December 24, 2012
Read More
Next
The Look of 'Les Miserables': Creating costumes for a cast of thousands -- VIDEO
The Look of 'Les Miserables': Creating costumes for a cast of thousands -- VIDEO
Article
//
December 22, 2012
Read More
Next
Anne Hathaway to be honored at the Costume Designers Guild Awards, '30 Rock' cast's gifts and more
Anne Hathaway to be honored at the Costume Designers Guild Awards, '30 Rock' cast's gifts and more
Article
//
December 20, 2012
Read More
Next
New 'Les Miserables' behind-the-scenes feature – VIDEO
New 'Les Miserables' behind-the-scenes feature – VIDEO
Article
//
December 19, 2012
Read More
Next
'Les Miserables': How the hair and makeup team earned a spot on the Oscar short list -- VIDEO
'Les Miserables': How the hair and makeup team earned a spot on the Oscar short list -- VIDEO
Article
//
December 17, 2012
Read More
Next
'Les Miserables': Reigniting the eternal heartache of Eponine and Marius
'Les Miserables': Reigniting the eternal heartache of Eponine and Marius
Article
//
December 14, 2012
Read More
Next
Best & Worst of 2012: Best movie you saw -- VOTE
Best & Worst of 2012: Best movie you saw -- VOTE
Article
//
December 12, 2012
Read More
Next
Anne Hathaway talks wardrobe malfunction
Anne Hathaway talks wardrobe malfunction
Article
//
December 12, 2012
Read More
Next
