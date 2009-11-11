Lemony Snicket

Most Recent

On the Books: Jacqueline Woodson responds to Daniel Handler's slurs

On the Books: Jacqueline Woodson responds to Daniel Handler's slurs

Read More
Daniel Handler donating $110k to 'We Need Diverse Books' campaign

Daniel Handler donating $110k to 'We Need Diverse Books' campaign

Read More
Daniel Handler, a.k.a. Lemony Snicket, apologizes for racist comments

Daniel Handler, a.k.a. Lemony Snicket, apologizes for racist comments

Read More
Netflix is turning 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' into a series

Netflix is turning 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' into a series

Read More
'A Series of Unfortunate Events' author Lemony Snicket will host the National Book Awards

'A Series of Unfortunate Events' author Lemony Snicket will host the National Book Awards

Read More
See the cover for 'We Are Pirates,' an upcoming novel by Daniel Handler

See the cover for 'We Are Pirates,' an upcoming novel by Daniel Handler

Read More

More Lemony Snicket

See the all-star lineup of readers for Lemony Snicket's next audiobook

See the all-star lineup of readers for Lemony Snicket's next audiobook

Read More
Neil Gaiman reads from Lemony Snicket and Jon Klassen's 'The Dark' -- EXCLUSIVE AUDIO CLIP

Neil Gaiman reads from Lemony Snicket and Jon Klassen's 'The Dark' -- EXCLUSIVE AUDIO CLIP

Read More
Lemony Snicket's next book: Read Chapter 1

Lemony Snicket's next book: Read Chapter 1

Read More
New Lemony Snicket series coming this October

New Lemony Snicket series coming this October

Read More
'Why We Broke Up' by Daniel Handler -- EXCLUSIVE TRAILER

'Why We Broke Up' by Daniel Handler -- EXCLUSIVE TRAILER

Read More
Occupy Wall street: Authors show support

Occupy Wall street: Authors show support

Read More

All Lemony Snicket

Lemony Snicket to publish new series

Lemony Snicket to publish new series

Article // November 11, 2009
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com