Lemony Snicket
Lemony Snicket
Lemony Snicket
On the Books: Jacqueline Woodson responds to Daniel Handler's slurs
Daniel Handler donating $110k to 'We Need Diverse Books' campaign
Daniel Handler, a.k.a. Lemony Snicket, apologizes for racist comments
Netflix is turning 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' into a series
'A Series of Unfortunate Events' author Lemony Snicket will host the National Book Awards
See the cover for 'We Are Pirates,' an upcoming novel by Daniel Handler
See the all-star lineup of readers for Lemony Snicket's next audiobook
Neil Gaiman reads from Lemony Snicket and Jon Klassen's 'The Dark' -- EXCLUSIVE AUDIO CLIP
Lemony Snicket's next book: Read Chapter 1
New Lemony Snicket series coming this October
'Why We Broke Up' by Daniel Handler -- EXCLUSIVE TRAILER
Occupy Wall street: Authors show support
Lemony Snicket to publish new series
November 11, 2009
