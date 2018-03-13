Top Navigation
Legion
Most Recent
Professor Xavier builds Cerebro in 'Legion' final season teaser
Exclusive: Professor X builds Cerebro in
Legion
final season teaser
Read More
Next
'Legion' final season trailer reveals Professor X, new cult element
Legion
final season trailer reveals Professor X, new cult element
Read More
Next
'Legion' newcomer isn't too worried about his Professor X hair situation
Legion
newcomer isn't too worried about his Professor Xavier hair situation
Read More
Next
The shocking 'Legion' finale couldn't rescue an aimless season: EW review
The shocking
Legion
finale couldn't rescue an aimless season: EW review
Read More
Next
'Legion' star Rachel Keller on how season 2 flipped the script on Syd
Legion
star Rachel Keller on how season 2 flipped the script on Syd
Read More
Next
'Legion' finale: Showrunner Noah Hawley on the show's surprise new villain
Legion
finale: Showrunner Noah Hawley on the show's surprise new villain
Read More
Next
More Legion
'Legion' recap: David gives in to his dark side
Legion
recap: David gives in to his dark side
Syd learns about David's past, present, and future in 'Chapter 18'
Read More
Next
'Legion' recap: Supporting players get in position for a desert showdown
Legion
recap: Supporting players get in position for a desert showdown
Melanie's history with Farouk and Oliver is revealed. Kerry, Cary and Lenny get into position.
Read More
Next
'Legion' recap: David learns where he needs to go, but not how to get there
Legion
recap: David learns where to go, but not how to get there
Read More
Next
'Legion' recap: Future Syd's world-ending threat revealed
Legion
recap: Future Syd's world-ending threat revealed
Read More
Next
'Legion' recap: Exploring the lives of alternate Davids
Legion
recap: Exploring the lives of alternate Davids
Read More
Next
'Legion' recap: 'Chapter 13'
Legion
recap: 'Chapter 13'
Read More
Next
Legion
recap: 'Chapter 12'
Syd shows David a life's worth of pain to teach him about love.
Previous
Legion
recap: 'Chapter 11'
Legion
recap: 'Chapter 10'
Legion
recap: 'Chapter 9'
Legion
deleted scene reveals another consequence of David's power
Legion
season 2 is less than the sum of its colorful parts: EW review
Next
All Legion
Get a trippy first look at season 2 of 'Legion'
Get a trippy first look at season 2 of
Legion
TV
//
March 13, 2018
Read More
Next
'Legion' season 2 trailer brings 'the end of everything'
Legion
season 2 trailer brings 'the end of everything' - and dance numbers
TV
//
March 06, 2018
Read More
Next
'Legion' season 2 promos tease a new psychic epidemic
Legion
season 2 promos tease a new psychic epidemic
TV
//
February 28, 2018
Read More
Next
Aubrey Plaza gets inside your head in 'Legion' season 2 promo
Aubrey Plaza gets inside your head in
Legion
season 2 promo
TV
//
February 20, 2018
Read More
Next
'Legion' season 2 lands April premiere date on FX
Legion
season 2 lands April premiere date on FX
TV
//
February 06, 2018
Read More
Next
'Legion' season 2 footage debuts in FX's look at 2018 slate
Legion
season 2 footage debuts in FX's 2018 trailer
TV
//
January 31, 2018
Read More
Next
Bryan Singer removed from FX's 'Legion'
Bryan Singer removed from FX's
Legion
TV
//
January 05, 2018
Read More
Next
'Ozark' and 'Legion' are two of 2017's most underappreciated TV shows
Ozark
and
Legion
are two of the most underappreciated TV shows of 2017
TV
//
December 20, 2017
Read More
Next
'Doctor Doom' movie in the works from 'Legion' creator
Doctor Doom
movie in the works from
Legion
creator
Comic-Con
//
July 20, 2017
Read More
Next
Noah Hawley reveals the 'Legion' moment that wasn't in the original script
Noah Hawley reveals the
Legion
moment that wasn't in the original script
Comic-Con
//
July 20, 2017
Read More
Next
'Legion' casts major season 2 villain role
Legion
casts major villain role ahead of season 2
Comic-Con
//
July 20, 2017
Read More
Next
'Legion': Read a script page from the season 2 premiere
Legion
: Read a script page from the season 2 premiere
Comic-Con
//
July 13, 2017
Read More
Next
Now, let's discuss that 'Legion' season 1 finale
Now, let's discuss that
Legion
season 1 finale...
TV
//
March 30, 2017
Read More
Next
'Legion' finale recap: 'Chapter 8'
Legion
finale recap: 'Chapter 8'
Recaps
//
March 30, 2017
Read More
Next
'Legion' recap: 'Chapter 7'
Legion
recap: 'Chapter 7'
Recaps
//
March 22, 2017
Read More
Next
'Legion' recap: 'Chapter 6'
Legion
recap: 'Chapter 6'
Recaps
//
March 16, 2017
Read More
Next
'Legion' recap: 'Chapter 5'
Legion
recap: 'Chapter 5'
Recaps
//
March 08, 2017
Read More
Next
'Legion' recap: 'Chapter 4'
Legion
recap: 'Chapter 4'
Recaps
//
March 02, 2017
Read More
Next
'Legion' recap: 'Chapter 3'
Legion
recap: 'Chapter 3'
Recaps
//
February 22, 2017
Read More
Next
'Legion' recap: 'Chapter 2'
Legion
recap: 'Chapter 2'
Recaps
//
February 15, 2017
Read More
Next
'Legion' premiere recap: 'Chapter 1'
Legion
premiere recap: 'Chapter 1'
Recaps
//
February 08, 2017
Read More
Next
FX's 'Legion' will keep you on the edge of your seat
FX's
Legion
will keep you on the edge of your seat
TV
//
February 07, 2017
Read More
Next
'Legion': EW review
Legion
: EW review
TV
//
February 07, 2017
Read More
Next
X-Men series 'Legion' 'redefines the genre,' says Marvel
X-Men series
Legion
'redefines the genre,' says Marvel
TV
//
January 12, 2017
Read More
Next
'Legion': Premiere date, new trailer revealed
Legion on FX: Premiere date, new trailer revealed
Article
//
December 05, 2016
Read More
Next
Load More
