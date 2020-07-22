Legendary Pictures

Most Recent

Tom Hiddleston to star in King-Kong spin-off, 'Skull Island'

Tom Hiddleston to star in King-Kong spin-off, 'Skull Island'

Read More
Jeff Robinov exits Warner Bros.

Jeff Robinov exits Warner Bros.

Read More
'Jurassic Park' writer to adapt 'Brilliance' for the big screen

'Jurassic Park' writer to adapt 'Brilliance' for the big screen

Read More
Bradley Cooper film 'Paradise Lost' abandoned by Legendary Pictures

Bradley Cooper film 'Paradise Lost' abandoned by Legendary Pictures

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com