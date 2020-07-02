LBJ

Woody Harrelson shines as LBJ in Rob Reiner's simplistic biopic: EW review
Woody Harrelson flexes presidential prowess in fiery LBJ trailer
'His strength and effectiveness as a leader was matched by a deep insecurity and a need to be loved,' director Rob Reiner says of the political biopic
LBJ: Woody Harrelson seen in clip from in Rob Reiner film
LBJ: See Woody Harrelson in exclusive photo from Rob Reiner film
Jennifer Jason Leigh cast as Lady Bird Johnson in Rob Reiner's LBJ biopic
LBJ: Jackie Kennedy to be played by Kim Allen from Army Wives
