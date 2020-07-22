Lazer Team

2016 movie

Most Recent

'Superstore' actress Nichole Bloom joins 'Lazer Team 2'

Superstore actress Nichole Bloom joins cast of Lazer Team 2

Read More
'Lazer Team' uses a unique concept to play out a familiar trope

'Lazer Team' uses a unique concept to play out a familiar trope

Read More
'Lazer Team,' 'Scare PewDiePie' get YouTube Red release date

Lazer Team, Scare PewDiePie, Dance Camp get YouTube Red release date

So do 'A Trip to Unicorn Island' and 'Dance Camp'
Read More
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Neil deGrasse Tyson says humanity is 'screwed' in 'Lazer Team'

Neil deGrasse Tyson: Lazer Team video released

See an exclusive clip from the new film
Read More
Rooster Teeth CEO on how YouTube Red is changing digital video

Lazer Team: Matt Hullum on YouTube Red and Rooster Teeth's first movie

Read More
See an exclusive clip from Rooster Teeth's sci-fi-comedy 'Lazer Team'

Fantastic Fest: Exclusive clip for Rooster Teeth's Lazer Team

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com