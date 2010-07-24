Top Navigation
Arizona congresswoman shooting gets 'Law & Order: LA' storyline -- EXCLUSIVE
Arizona congresswoman shooting gets 'Law & Order: LA' storyline -- EXCLUSIVE
Read More
Next
'Law & Order: Los Angeles' shooting episode inspired by murder of Hollywood publicist Ronni Chasen
'Law & Order: Los Angeles' shooting episode inspired by murder of Hollywood publicist Ronni Chasen
Read More
Next
NBC to re-launch 'Law & Order: Los Angeles'
NBC to re-launch 'Law & Order: Los Angeles'
Read More
Next
'Parenthood' stays put; NBC postpones return of 'Law & Order: Los Angeles'
'Parenthood' stays put; NBC postpones return of 'Law & Order: Los Angeles'
Read More
Next
Skeet Ulrich leaving 'Law and Order: LA'
Skeet Ulrich leaving 'Law and Order: LA'
Read More
Next
Breaking: NBC gives full-season pickups to 'Event,' 'Outsourced,' and 'Law & Order: Los Angeles'
Breaking: NBC gives full-season pickups to 'Event,' 'Outsourced,' and 'Law & Order: Los Angeles'
Read More
Next
Scoop: 'Law & Order: LA' collars 'CSI Miami' alum Wanda De Jesus
Scoop: 'Law & Order: LA' collars 'CSI Miami' alum Wanda De Jesus
Read More
Next
Breaking: Terrence Howard joins 'Law & Order: LA'
Breaking: Terrence Howard joins 'Law & Order: LA'
Read More
Next
Scoop: Alfred Molina joins 'Law & Order: Los Angeles'
Scoop: Alfred Molina joins 'Law & Order: Los Angeles'
Article
//
July 24, 2010
Read More
Next
Scoop: 'Law & Order: Los Angeles' subpoenas Skeet Ulrich
Scoop: 'Law & Order: Los Angeles' subpoenas Skeet Ulrich
Article
//
July 07, 2010
Read More
Next
Armchair Casting Director: Law & Order: Los Angeles
Armchair Casting Director: Law & Order: Los Angeles
Article
//
June 11, 2010
Read More
Next
