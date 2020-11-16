Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

Famous TV lawyers from Law & Order, Suits, L.A. Law, and more issue plea for real lawyers in new PSA
Viola Davis, Harry Hamlin, Julianna Margulies, Dulé Hill, and more stars who've played lawyers on TV are here to recruit real-life lawyers for an important cause.
