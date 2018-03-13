Late Night With Seth Meyers

Top Navigation
Most Recent
'Late Night' writer Amber Ruffin answers all your frequently asked questions about Juneteenth
Late Night
writer Amber Ruffin answers all your frequently asked questions about Juneteenth
Read More
Next
Tiffany Haddish on attending George Floyd's funeral: 'I know how they feel'
Tiffany Haddish on attending George Floyd's funeral: 'I know how they feel'
"I have watched my friends be slaughtered by the police, I have watched people be murdered in front of me."
Read More
Next
Watch 'Late Night' writer Amber Ruffin recall repeated experiences with police racism
Watch
Late Night
writer Amber Ruffin recall repeated experiences with police racism
Read More
Next
Seth Meyers torpedoes Trump's coronavirus response from home
Seth Meyers torpedoes Trump's coronavirus response from the comfort of his home
Read More
Next
Seth Meyers gives everyone their own Larry David to tell it like it is
Seth Meyers gives everyone their own Larry David to tell it like it is
Read More
Next
Elizabeth Warren has a plan for keeping Kate McKinnon on 'SNL'
Elizabeth Warren has a plan for keeping Kate McKinnon on
SNL
Read More
Next
Mariska Hargitay remembers getting fired from a 'Power Rangers' movie
Mariska Hargitay definitely remembers getting fired from a
Power Rangers
movie
Read More
Next
David Harbour FaceTimes 'Stranger Things' creators to ask about Hopper's fate
David Harbour FaceTimes
Stranger Things
creators with Seth Meyers to ask about Hopper's fate
Read More
Next
Late-night hosts react to Robert Mueller's congressional testimony
Late-night hosts react to Robert Mueller's congressional testimony
Read More
Next
Kate McKinnon delivers spot-on impression of Marianne Williamson at Democratic debate
Kate McKinnon delivers spot-on impression of Marianne Williamson at Democratic debate
Read More
Next
Watch Rihanna give Seth Meyers a makeover and sex advice while day drinking on 'Late Night'
Watch Rihanna give Seth Meyers a makeover and sex advice while day drinking on
Late Night
Read More
Next
Charlize Theron got trolled by Rihanna and she has the T-shirt to prove it
Charlize Theron got trolled by Rihanna and she has the T-shirt to prove it
Read More
Next
SMILF
creator Frankie Shaw discusses misconduct allegations with Seth Meyers
Close
Close
Previous
Andy Samberg reveals the Golden Globes jokes that didn't make the cut
Hold on, does John Mulaney look like the Flash?
Late-night hosts go off on Paul Ryan not seeking re-election
Seth Meyers and wife welcome a son – who was born in the lobby of their apartment
Bill Hader reveals what John Mulaney said to make him break character on
SNL
Next
Late-night hosts weigh in on Trump firing Tillerson via tweet
Late-night hosts weigh in on Trump firing Tillerson via tweet
TV
//
March 13, 2018
Read More
Next
Late-night hosts weigh in on porn star Stormy Daniels suing Trump
Late-night hosts weigh in on porn star Stormy Daniels suing Trump
TV
//
March 07, 2018
Read More
Next
Late-night hosts rip Trump's 'deranged' suggestion to arm teachers
Late-night hosts rip Trump's 'deranged' suggestion to arm teachers
TV
//
February 26, 2018
Read More
Next
‘Daily Show’ correspondent Michelle Wolf to host Netflix talk show
Daily Show
correspondent Michelle Wolf to host Netflix talk show
TV
//
February 12, 2018
Read More
Next
Late-night hosts unload on Trump's proposed military parade
Late-night hosts rip Trump over military parade: 'No one comes up with dumber ideas'
TV
//
February 07, 2018
Read More
Next
Seth Meyers recalls Trump comments about the last government shutdown
Seth Meyers recalls Trump's damning comments about the last government shutdown
TV
//
January 22, 2018
Read More
Next
Trump 'sh--hole' comment causes Seth Meyers to walk away from desk
Trump 'sh--hole' comment causes Seth Meyers to walk away from desk
TV
//
January 12, 2018
Read More
Next
5 things to know about Golden Globes host Seth Meyers
5 things to know about Golden Globes host Seth Meyers
Golden Globes
//
January 07, 2018
Read More
Next
Seth Meyers rips Trump over GOP tax plan: 'Our most checked-out president'
Seth Meyers rips Trump over GOP tax plan: 'Our most checked-out president'
TV
//
December 20, 2017
Read More
Next
Seth Meyers reveals more words the Trump administration might replace
Seth Meyers reveals more words the Trump administration might replace
TV
//
December 19, 2017
Read More
Next
Seth Meyers skewers Omarosa's White House firing
Seth Meyers on Omarosa's White House exit: Any room she's in 'becomes a Situation Room'
TV
//
December 15, 2017
Read More
Next
Late-night hosts mock Roy Moore for riding a horse to the polls
Late-night hosts mock Roy Moore for riding a horse to the polls
TV
//
December 12, 2017
Read More
Next
Seth Meyers calls Matt Lauer the 'dildo at work' for allegedly giving sex toy to co-worker
Seth Meyers calls Matt Lauer the 'dildo at work' for allegedly giving sex toy to co-worker
TV
//
November 30, 2017
Read More
Next
Seth Meyers reveals why Wednesday's 'Late Night' won't address Matt Lauer
Seth Meyers reveals why Wednesday's
Late Night
won't address Matt Lauer
TV
//
November 29, 2017
Read More
Next
Seth Meyers, Alexi Ashe expecting their second child
Seth Meyers, Alexi Ashe expecting their second child
TV
//
November 24, 2017
Read More
Next
Meyers, Colbert weigh in on Trump, LaVar Ball feud
Meyers, Colbert weigh in on Trump, LaVar Ball beef: 'The feud we've been waiting for'
TV
//
November 20, 2017
Read More
Next
Seth Meyers slams 'horrifying' Al Franken sexual misconduct photo
Seth Meyers slams 'horrifying' Al Franken sexual misconduct photo
TV
//
November 16, 2017
Read More
Next
Seth Meyers compares Trump to the 'South Park' kids
Seth Meyers: 'Did we elect a president or one of the
South Park
kids?'
TV
//
November 13, 2017
Read More
Next
Seth Meyers calls Democrats 'nerds' after Virginia, New Jersey wins
Seth Meyers calls Democrats 'such nerds' after Virginia, New Jersey wins
TV
//
November 08, 2017
Read More
Next
Hillary Clinton joins Seth Meyers to tell the jokes he can't
Hillary Clinton joins Seth Meyers to tell the jokes he can't
TV
//
November 08, 2017
Read More
Next
Seth Meyers blasts Trump for 'lying over and over' about tax cuts
Seth Meyers blasts Trump for 'lying over and over again' about proposed tax cuts
TV
//
November 02, 2017
Read More
Next
Megyn Kelly on Bill O'Reilly: 'It was time to tell that story'
Megyn Kelly on Bill O'Reilly: 'It was time to tell that story'
TV
//
October 26, 2017
Read More
Next
Watch 'Riverdale' star Cole Sprouse recite his creepy childhood poetry
Watch
Riverdale
's Cole Sprouse recite his creepy childhood poetry
TV
//
October 25, 2017
Read More
Next
Seth Meyers attacks Trump, Weinstein for ‘abusing their power to silence, bully, or coerce'
Seth Meyers attacks Trump, Weinstein for ‘abusing their power to silence, bully, or coerce'
TV
//
October 12, 2017
Read More
Next
Like Eminem, Seth Meyers has a message for his fans who also support Trump
Like Eminem, Seth Meyers has a message for his fans who also support Trump
TV
//
October 11, 2017
Read More
Next
