Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

John Oliver slams Fox News, 'Not-a-Medical-Dr. Phil' for coronavirus misinformation
Oliver dug into "the right-wing media sphere" behind the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus.Read More
John Oliver was reporting on Joe Exotic before anyone else: 'It was a simpler time'
EW time travels back to 2016 when Oliver first reported on Joe Exotic.Read More
John Oliver targets Amazon in coronavirus segment on workers' rights
Oliver highlighted the story of Chris Smalls, an Amazon employee who was fired in the aftermath of an organized strike over working conditions.Read More