John Oliver recruits Alex Trebek, Billy Porter, and more to quash coronavirus conspiracy theories

John Oliver analyzes attempts to resume sports amidst coronavirus pandemic

John Oliver slams Fox News, 'Not-a-Medical-Dr. Phil' for coronavirus misinformation

Oliver dug into "the right-wing media sphere" behind the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus.
John Oliver was reporting on Joe Exotic before anyone else: 'It was a simpler time'

EW time travels back to 2016 when Oliver first reported on Joe Exotic.
John Oliver targets Amazon in coronavirus segment on workers' rights

Oliver highlighted the story of Chris Smalls, an Amazon employee who was fired in the aftermath of an organized strike over working conditions.
John Oliver rips Trump for 'irresponsible,' 'failed' coronavirus response

John Oliver praises tiny hamster's social distancing tactics over Trump's coronavirus response

John Oliver explains exactly how scared you should be of coronavirus: 'A bit'

In the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver takes an even-handed approach to the new global virus.
John Oliver's celebrity PSA warns of 'Wild West of the drug industry'

John Oliver explains Mt. Everest overcrowding, proposes Photoshop solution

John Oliver dissects the revelations of the Mueller report on Last Week Tonight

John Oliver recruits Bryan Cranston, Michael Keaton to revisit the opioids crisis on Last Week Tonight

The Good Place star D'Arcy Carden helps John Oliver explain the risks of mobile homes

John Oliver begs Brazil not to elect their own version of Donald Trump

TV // October 08, 2018
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver wins Outstanding Variety Talk Series Emmy

Emmys // September 17, 2018
John Oliver urges Floridians to vote in honor of disenfranchised peers

TV // September 10, 2018
'Santa Claus won’t save Mexico': John Oliver explores electoral outcomes on Last Week Tonight

TV // June 25, 2018
William Shatner, Rita Moreno, more join John Oliver to discuss senior guardianship (and hippos)

TV // June 04, 2018
Wilmer Valderrama dresses as a bird to help John Oliver explain Venezuela crisis

TV // May 14, 2018
Russell Crowe thanked John Oliver for buying his jockstrap in the best way possible

TV // May 07, 2018
Last Week Tonight: John Oliver opened a crisis pregnancy center just to prove a point

TV // April 09, 2018
John Oliver is running to be Italy's prime minister

TV // February 26, 2018
John Oliver: President Trump fails at the 'one thing' he is 'supposed to be good at'

TV // February 19, 2018
Stephen Colbert helps John Oliver explain why Confederate statues should be replaced

TV // October 09, 2017
Last Week Tonight wins Emmy award for second year in a row

Emmys // September 18, 2017
#DCPublicSchools is trending during the Emmys thanks to Dave Chappelle and John Oliver

Emmys // September 17, 2017
John Oliver: Trump is 'out of his f---ing mind'

TV // September 11, 2017
John Oliver taps Weird Al Yankovic for 'don't nuke us, North Korea' song

TV // August 14, 2017
John Oliver unloads on Trump for failing to condemn Nazis

TV // August 14, 2017
John Oliver compares Alex Jones to Coach Taylor with 'a nasty PCP habit'

TV // July 31, 2017
John Oliver: 'Trump needs to stop lying to coal miners'

TV // June 19, 2017
John Oliver tries to 'educate Donald Trump' about sexual harassment by using The O'Reilly Factor

TV // April 10, 2017
John Oliver lights up U.S. marijuana laws

TV // April 03, 2017
John Oliver analyzes President Donald Trump's proposed budget

TV // March 20, 2017
John Oliver's 'Catheter Cowboy' explains Obamacare replacement in PSA to air during 'Fox & Friends'

TV // March 13, 2017
John Oliver cracks Dalai Lama up with demon joke on Last Week Tonight 

TV // March 06, 2017
John Oliver slams Republican opposition to Obamacare: 'The clock is ticking'

TV // February 27, 2017
John Oliver picks apart President Trump's 'crazy' press conference

TV // February 20, 2017
