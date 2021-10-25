Last Night in Soho (2021 movie)

Last Night in Soho review: Edgar Wright's retro thriller dazzles with '60s style, falls short on plot
Two girls, one time-jump.
How Edgar Wright's '60s playlist conjured the 'lucid dream' of Last Night in Soho
The filmmaker reflects on how a collection of favorite songs ballooned into a dreamy time-traveling thriller.
Edgar Wright pays tribute to Diana Rigg ahead of Last Night in Soho premiere at Venice
The new psychological horror flick was the Game of Thrones actress's final film.
What happened Last Night in Soho? First trailer for Edgar Wright thriller teases a wild ride
Jojo Rabbit's Thomasin McKenzie and The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy highlight an impressive cast.
Last Night in Soho teaser features first footage from psychological thriller, trailer drop date
Edgar Wright's film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, and Matt Smith.
Director Edgar Wright pays tribute to 'formidable, wickedly funny' Diana Rigg
The director worked with the late actress on the upcoming film Last Night in Soho.
Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho gets pushed back to April 2021
Psychological horror film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, and Matt Smith.
Edgar Wright reveals freaky Last Night in Soho first-look photo
Thomasin McKenzie sports peculiar makeup in the first photo for Edgar Wright's new horror film
Edgar Wright has started shooting his next film, Last Night in Soho
Edgar Wright's next film will be a London-set horror-thriller
