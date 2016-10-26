Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Last Man Standing
Chevron Right
Last Man Standing
Share
Last Man Standing
Most Recent
Exclusive 'Last Man Standing' sneak peek reveals happy news that turns into a Baxter family fight
Exclusive
Last Man Standing
sneak peek reveals happy news that turns into a Baxter family fight
Read More
Next
Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' renewed by Fox
Tim Allen's
Last Man Standing
renewed by Fox
Read More
Next
'Last Man Standing' showrunner on that ratings surge, recasting reaction
Last Man Standing
showrunner on that ratings surge, recasting reaction
Read More
Next
'Last Man Standing,' now on Fox, wants us all to get along: EW review
Last Man Standing,
now on Fox, wants us all to get along: EW review
Read More
Next
'Last Man Standing' premiere debates our political divide
Last Man Standing
premiere debates our political divide
Read More
Next
'Last Man Standing': First photo of the new season 7 cast revealed
Last Man Standing
: First photo of the new cast revealed
Read More
Next
More Last Man Standing
Tim Allen breaks silence on Roseanne firing: 'Who makes up these rules?'
Tim Allen breaks silence on Roseanne firing: 'Who makes up these rules?'
Read More
Next
Fox new fall trailers: 'Last Man Standing,' 'The Cool Kids,' and more
Fox new fall trailers:
Last Man Standing
,
The Cool Kids
, and more
Read More
Next
'Last Man Standing' officially revived by Fox
Tim Allen's
Last Man Standing
officially revived by Fox
Read More
Next
'Last Man Standing' may return on Fox
Last Man Standing
may return on Fox
Read More
Next
Tim Allen on 'Last Man Standing' cancellation: 'Most dangerous thing' is a 'likable conservative'
Tim Allen on
Last Man Standing
cancellation: 'Most dangerous thing' is a 'likable conservative'
Read More
Next
'Last Man Standing' won't be revived on CMT
Last Man Standing
won't be revived on CMT
Read More
Next
Last Man Standing
in talks for long-shot revival at CMT
Close
Close
Previous
Last Man Standing
: 7 high points of Tim Allen's canceled series
Tim Allen breaks silence: 'Stunned and blindsided' by ABC
ABC defends
Last Man Standing
cancellation
Last Man Standing
cancellation inspires ABC boycott threat
Last Man Standing
canceled by ABC after 6 seasons
Next
All Last Man Standing
Look who's going to the chapel on 'Last Man Standing'
Last Man Standing: Mandy and Kyle get married
Article
//
October 26, 2016
Read More
Next
'Last Man Standing' gets last-minute reprieve by ABC
'Last Man Standing' gets last-minute reprieve by ABC
Article
//
May 13, 2016
Read More
Next
'Last Man Standing' books Reba McEntire for guest spot
Last Man Standing: Reba McEntire to guest-star
Article
//
February 05, 2016
Read More
Next
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sneak a peek at 100th epsiode of 'Last Man Standing'
Last Man Standing: 100th episode, The Ring, has Vanessa telling Mandy that Kyle will propose
Article
//
January 28, 2016
Read More
Next
'Last Man Standing' exclusive: Jay Leno hassles Tim Allen about cars
Last Man Standing clip: Jay Leno hassles Tim Allen about cars
Article
//
October 22, 2015
Read More
Next
'Last Man Standing' star Tim Allen talks guns, conservatism, and feminism
Last Man Standing season 5: Tim Allen talks guns, conservatism, and feminism
Article
//
September 25, 2015
Read More
Next
'Last Man Standing' snags Jay Leno for guest spot
Last Man Standing: Jay Leno to guest-star in season 5
Article
//
August 19, 2015
Read More
Next
'Last Man Standing' replaces showrunner
ABC's Last Man Standing replaces showrunner
Article
//
May 06, 2015
Read More
Next
First look: 'Last Man Standing' hosts 'Home Improvement' reunion
First look: 'Last Man Standing' hosts 'Home Improvement' reunion
Article
//
January 07, 2015
Read More
Next
'Last Man Standing' to stage another 'Home Improvement' reunion
'Last Man Standing' to stage another 'Home Improvement' reunion
Article
//
September 26, 2014
Read More
Next
'Last Man Standing' renewed for 4th season
'Last Man Standing' renewed for 4th season
Article
//
May 10, 2014
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.