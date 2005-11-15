Laguna Beach

Most Recent

Lauren Conrad joins 'Laguna Beach' stars for Dieter Schmitz's wedding

Laguna Beach: Lauren Conrad, co-stars attend Dieter Schmitz's wedding

Read More
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are married

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are married

Read More
The ''Laguna Beach'' finale: Break-up make-ups

The ''Laguna Beach'' finale: Break-up make-ups

Breanna writes Rocky, Cameron calls Jessica, and Tessa remains alone
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': Closing deals

''Laguna Beach'': Closing deals

At prom, Rocky and Tessa renegotiate their relationships, then Chase's band gets a call from a label
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': Spring-break heartbreak

''Laguna Beach'': Spring-break heartbreak

Kyndra and Tyler are on again, then off again, during the annual migration to Cabo
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': He's just not that into you

''Laguna Beach'': He's just not that into you

Tessa agonizes over why Derek isn't talking to her, while Rocky's new ex acts like a jerk
Read More

More Laguna Beach

''Laguna Beach'': It's breakup season!

''Laguna Beach'': It's breakup season!

Rocky's boyfriend Alex turns from sweet to sour in one episode
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': Cameron is officially single

''Laguna Beach'': Cameron is officially single

The player finally has the inevitable conversation with Jessica; plus, Tessa dates a nice guy
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': Giving love a bad name

''Laguna Beach'': Giving love a bad name

Read More
''Laguna Beach'': The mysterious dance-floor hookup

''Laguna Beach'': The mysterious dance-floor hookup

Read More
''Laguna Beach'': Kyndra's older boyfriend

''Laguna Beach'': Kyndra's older boyfriend

Read More
''Laguna Beach'': Cameron plays the field

''Laguna Beach'': Cameron plays the field

Read More

''Laguna Beach'': Lauren's sister does something

Breanna, the missing link to the previous seasons, tries and fails to justify her inclusion this time

All Laguna Beach

''Laguna Beach'': The kids face their futures

''Laguna Beach'': The kids face their futures

Article // November 15, 2005
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': LC grows a backbone

''Laguna Beach'': LC grows a backbone

Article // November 08, 2005
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': When Jess jumped Jason

''Laguna Beach'': When Jess jumped Jason

Article // November 01, 2005
Read More
Why ''Laguna Beach'' is better than ''The O.C.''

Why ''Laguna Beach'' is better than ''The O.C.''

Article // October 28, 2005
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': Jason in love

''Laguna Beach'': Jason in love

Article // October 23, 2005
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': Jason and LC hook up. Gross.

''Laguna Beach'': Jason and LC hook up. Gross.

Article // October 16, 2005
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': The worst prom dates ever

''Laguna Beach'': The worst prom dates ever

Article // October 11, 2005
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': LC makes another play for Stephen

''Laguna Beach'': LC makes another play for Stephen

Article // October 04, 2005
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': Friends, lovers no more

''Laguna Beach'': Friends, lovers no more

Article // September 27, 2005
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': Girls gone wild: spring break

''Laguna Beach'': Girls gone wild: spring break

Article // September 17, 2005
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': The girls in love and war

''Laguna Beach'': The girls in love and war

Article // September 13, 2005
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': LC's puzzling relationship

''Laguna Beach'': LC's puzzling relationship

Article // September 05, 2005
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': Unhappy Valentine's Day

''Laguna Beach'': Unhappy Valentine's Day

Article // August 28, 2005
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': A very cold winter formal

''Laguna Beach'': A very cold winter formal

Article // August 20, 2005
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': Jason plays; Talan strays

''Laguna Beach'': Jason plays; Talan strays

Article // August 13, 2005
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': Stephen and LC's alone time

''Laguna Beach'': Stephen and LC's alone time

Article // August 05, 2005
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': Jess' trust issues -- and ours

''Laguna Beach'': Jess' trust issues -- and ours

Article // July 30, 2005
Read More
''Laguna Beach'': The new queen bee stings

''Laguna Beach'': The new queen bee stings

Article // July 25, 2005
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com