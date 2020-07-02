Knocked Up

Seth Rogen knew about Stormy Daniels' alleged Trump affair years ago
How well do you remember Knocked Up?
Ten years after its release, test your memory of the Judd Apatow rom-com with our quiz
Seth Rogen addresses Katherine Heigl Knocked Up controversy
Katherine Heigl Knocked Up comments clarified in Howard Stern interview
The evolution of Mann
Comedy was never part of her master plan, but Leslie Mann has found a home there, in more ways than one. The ''This is 40'' star talks about her career's fortuitous turn, and the oddly movie-friendly bathroom habits of her husband, Judd Apatow.
A look at Judd Apatow's work
The actors, joints, and bongs that go into movies like ''Pineapple Express'' and ''Knocked Up''
Advertising sex

Films like ''Superbad'' and ''Knocked Up'' get creative with raunchy Internet-only trailers

