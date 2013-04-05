Jake Shears is ready to redefine himself
The Scissor Sisters frontman is now on Broadway and has a memoir out, and tells EW he's turning a page in his careerRead More
Wayne Brady to return to Kinky Boots on Broadway
Brady will reprise the role of LolaRead More
Scissor Sisters and Pentatonix singers to join cast of Kinky Boots on Broadway
Jake Shears and Kirstin Maldonado will board the ensemble next yearRead More
Billy Porter to return to Tony-winning role in Broadway's Kinky Boots
Fellow original cast member Stark Sands will join for a limited engagement starting in SeptemberRead More
Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie talks Kinky Boots and brunching with Cyndi Lauper
The singer's starring in the Broadway show until Aug. 6Read More