Most Recent

'Kinky Boots' sets Broadway closing date for spring 2019

Jake Shears is ready to redefine himself

The Scissor Sisters frontman is now on Broadway and has a memoir out, and tells EW he's turning a page in his career
Wayne Brady to return to 'Kinky Boots' on Broadway

Brady will reprise the role of Lola
Scissor Sisters and Pentatonix singers joining 'Kinky Boots' cast

Jake Shears and Kirstin Maldonado will board the ensemble next year
Billy Porter to return to Tony-winning role in Broadway's 'Kinky Boots'

Fellow original cast member Stark Sands will join for a limited engagement starting in September
Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie talks Broadway debut

The singer's starring in the Broadway show until Aug. 6
More Kinky Boots

'Kinky Boots' music video weighs in on transgender bathroom rights

Why Wayne Brady freaked out at the chance to play drag queen Lola in 'Kinky Boots'

'Lola is a very charming, lovely, feisty person who is really just this very deeply hurt, flawed individual,' Brady tells EW
Wayne Brady heads to Broadway for 'Kinky Boots'

'Kinky Boots' star Billy Porter previews new CD

This Week on Stage: Alcide makes some new fans, 'Kinky Boots' recoups

'Kinky Boots' musical gets national tour for 2014

On-the-scene at 2013 Tony Awards: Cyndi Lauper talks about big winner 'Kinky Boots'

All Kinky Boots

Article // April 05, 2013
Having fun on Broadway Cyndi Lauper scores

Article // March 22, 2013
Cyndi Lauper's 'Kinky Boots' photos

Article // March 13, 2013
Cyndi Lauper's new Broadway musical 'Kinky Boots'

Article // June 21, 2012
Article // April 21, 2006
Article // April 12, 2006
Article // February 10, 2006
