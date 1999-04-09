Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
King of the Hill
Chevron Right
King of the Hill
Share
King of the Hill
Most Recent
'King of the Hill' could return to Fox
King of the Hill
could return to Fox
Read More
Next
'King of the Hill' actor Dennis Burkley dead at 67
'King of the Hill' actor Dennis Burkley dead at 67
Read More
Next
'King of The Hill' says goodbye: What were your favorite episodes?
'King of The Hill' says goodbye: What were your favorite episodes?
Read More
Next
The latest news from Hollywood
The latest news from Hollywood
Fergie, ''King of the Hill'', and Johnathon Schaech made news the week of April 18, 2008
Read More
Next
King of the Hill
King of the Hill
Read More
Next
King of the Hill
King of the Hill
Read More
Next
More King of the Hill
''King of the Hill'': Word on the 200th episode
''King of the Hill'': Word on the 200th episode
Josh Wolk has details on the plot that almost wound up being the series' last
Read More
Next
Why you should be watching ''King of the Hill''
Why you should be watching ''King of the Hill''
Here are the eight ratings-challenged series to tune in to -- before it's too late
Read More
Next
Celebs plan ''Simpsons,'' ''King of the Hill'' cameos
Celebs plan ''Simpsons,'' ''King of the Hill'' cameos
Read More
Next
King of the Hill
King of the Hill
Read More
Next
On The Air
On The Air
Read More
Next
Fall TV Preview
Fall TV Preview
Read More
Next
Our guide to the best of February sweeps
''Charmed'' offers a ''Friend''-ly alternative to ''Survivor,'' and more
Close
Close
Previous
Walker, Texas Ranger; King of the Hill
Charming newcomer ''Ed'' may lose its ratings fight with ''The Simpsons''
Hear and Now: This week on the music beat
''King of the Hill'' features Internet porn
Here's the most overlooked comedy on TV
Next
All King of the Hill
King of the Hill
King of the Hill
Article
//
April 09, 1999
Read More
Next
Suicaine Gratifaction
Suicaine Gratifaction
Article
//
February 22, 1999
Read More
Next
''King of the Hill'' in Hollywood
''King of the Hill'' in Hollywood
Article
//
May 22, 1998
Read More
Next
Mail
Mail
Article
//
November 07, 1997
Read More
Next
We'll Tell You Whut
We'll Tell You Whut
Article
//
October 17, 1997
Read More
Next
'King of the Hill'arity
'King of the Hill'arity
Article
//
October 17, 1997
Read More
Next
TV winners
TV winners
Article
//
June 06, 1997
Read More
Next
The ''King'' of animated comedy
The ''King'' of animated comedy
Article
//
May 09, 1997
Read More
Next
KING OF THE HILL
KING OF THE HILL
Article
//
January 17, 1997
Read More
Next
King of the Hill
King of the Hill
Article
//
April 08, 1994
Read More
Next
The Good Son;King of the Hill
The Good Son;King of the Hill
Article
//
March 04, 1994
Read More
Next
KING OF THE HILL
KING OF THE HILL
Article
//
October 01, 1993
Read More
Next
KING OF THE HILL
KING OF THE HILL
Article
//
September 24, 1993
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.