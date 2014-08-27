Top Navigation
Most Recent
Charlie Hunnam knows what was wrong with 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,' wants a redo
Charlie Hunnam knows what was wrong with
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
, wants a redo
Read More
Next
Why 'King Arthur' tanked at the box office
Why
King Arthur
tanked at the box office
Read More
Next
David Beckham makes his acting debut in 'King Arthur'
David Beckham makes his acting debut in
King Arthur
Read More
Next
Here's what critics are saying about 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'
Here's what critics are saying about
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Critical Mass: The first reviews of Charlie Hunnam's bold take on the popular legend are here
Read More
Next
'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword': EW review
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
: EW review
Read More
Next
Charlie Hunnam fulfills epic destiny in new 'King Arthur' trailer
Charlie Hunnam fulfills epic destiny in new
King Arthur
trailer
Read More
Next
Charlie Hunnam rises from the ashes in new 'King Arthur' teaser
Charlie Hunnam rises from the ashes in new
King Arthur
teaser
The former 'Sons of Anarchy' star jumps, runs, and battles his way through new footage
Read More
Next
'King Arthur,' 'CHiPs,' 'Annabelle 2' release dates shuffled
King Arthur, CHiPs, Annabelle 2 release dates shuffled by Warner Bros.
Read More
Next
WATCH: Charlie Hunnam on what to expect from 'King Arthur'
Comic-Con 2016: Charlie Hunnam on King Arthur
Read More
Next
'King Arthur' trailer shows new look at Charlie Hunnam's medieval hero
King Arthur Comic-Con trailer debuts during Warner Bros. panel
Read More
Next
'King Arthur': Get your first look at Jude Law as a medieval villain
King Arthur: Get your first look at Jude Law as a medieval villain
Read More
Next
Guy Ritchie's King Arthur movie pushed to 2017
Guy Ritchie's King Arthur movie with Charlie Hunnam pushed to 2017
Read More
Next
Charlie Hunnam's King Arthur won't be a 'good guy' from the beginning
Charlie Hunnam shows off beard-trimming skills in King Arthur
Charlie Hunnam hopes 'Pacific Rim 2' isn't as effects-driven as the first film
Detailed look at Charlie Hunnam's 'King Arthur' sword
Charlie Hunnam in King Arthur: EW's new cover
Behind-the-scenes of Charlie Hunnam's 'King Arthur' EW photo shoot
All King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Charlie Hunnam in final negotiations for King Arthur role
August 27, 2014
Charlie Hunnam in final negotiations for King Arthur role
Article
//
August 27, 2014
Read More
Next
King Arthur
King Arthur
Article
//
March 17, 2020
Read More
Next
A behind-the-scenes look at ''King Arthur''
A behind-the-scenes look at ''King Arthur''
July 09, 2004
Article
//
July 09, 2004
Read More
Next
King Arthur
King Arthur
Article
//
March 17, 2020
Read More
Next
King Arthur
King Arthur
Article
//
March 17, 2020
Read More
Next
King Arthur
King Arthur
Article
//
March 17, 2020
Read More
Next
