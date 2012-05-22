Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Killing Them Softly
Chevron Right
Killing Them Softly
Share
Killing Them Softly
Most Recent
James Gandolfini: Brad Pitt says 'I am gutted by this loss'
James Gandolfini: Brad Pitt says 'I am gutted by this loss'
Read More
Next
Killing Them Softly
Killing Them Softly
Read More
Next
Brad Pitt takes a hit
Brad Pitt takes a hit
''Killing Them Softly'', Pitt's second movie with director Andrew Dominik, gets a cold reception
Read More
Next
Brad Pitt, Richard Jenkins, James Gandolfini, Ray Liotta
Brad Pitt, Richard Jenkins, James Gandolfini, Ray Liotta
Read More
Next
Box office report: Brad Pitt's 'Killing Them Softly' misfires with $7 million debut, 'F' CinemaScore
Box office report: Brad Pitt's 'Killing Them Softly' misfires with $7 million debut, 'F' CinemaScore
Read More
Next
Brad Pitt and Guy Ritchie reunite for 'Interview'
Brad Pitt and Guy Ritchie reunite for 'Interview'
Read More
Next
More Killing Them Softly
Killing Them Softly release date moved
Killing Them Softly release date moved
Read More
Next
'Killing Them Softly' trailer: Brad Pitt hunts two lowlifes to the tune of Johnny Cash
'Killing Them Softly' trailer: Brad Pitt hunts two lowlifes to the tune of Johnny Cash
Read More
Next
All Killing Them Softly
Cannes: Brad Pitt is menacingly good in the scuzzy, snazzy underworld movie 'Killing Them Softly'
Cannes: Brad Pitt is menacingly good in the scuzzy, snazzy underworld movie 'Killing Them Softly'
Article
//
May 22, 2012
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.