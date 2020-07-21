Kevin Can Wait

Kevin James returns to CBS in the sitcom, Kevin Can Wait.

Most Recent

Kevin James sitcom canceled by CBS

Kevin James sitcom canceled by CBS

Read More
Patton Oswalt would reunite with Kevin James on 'Kevin Can Wait’ — for a price

Patton Oswalt would reunite with Kevin James on Kevin Can Wait — for a price

Read More
Erinn Hayes has been 'liking' tweets calling for a 'Kevin Can Wait' boycott

Erinn Hayes has been 'liking' tweets from fans calling for a Kevin Can Wait boycott

Read More
Kevin James explains why his wife was killed off on 'Kevin Can Wait'

Kevin James explains why his wife was killed off on Kevin Can Wait

'We were literally running out of ideas'
Read More
How long can Kevin wait to hook up with Leah Remini? (Week 4)

How long can Kevin wait to hook up with Leah Remini? (Week 4)

Read More
How long can Kevin wait to hook up with Leah Remini? (Week 3)

How long can Kevin wait to hook up with Leah Remini? (Week 3)

Read More

More Kevin Can Wait

How long can Kevin wait to hook up with Leah Remini? (Week 2)

How long can Kevin wait to hook up with Leah Remini? (Week 2)

Read More
'Kevin Can Wait' star Leah Remini happy to be 'welcomed back' by fans

Kevin Can Wait star Leah Remini happy to be 'welcomed back' by fans

She also responded to a few critics of the premiere
Read More
How long can Kevin wait to hook up with Leah Remini?

How long can Kevin wait to hook up with Leah Remini?

Read More
Here's how 'Kevin Can Wait' addressed Donna's death

Here's how Kevin Can Wait addressed Donna's death

Read More
Kevin James says 'Kevin Can Wait' isn't 'King of Queens' reboot

Kevin James says Kevin Can Wait isn't King of Queens reboot

Read More
Leah Remini shares photo from 'amazing first week' on 'Kevin Can Wait' set

Leah Remini shares photo from 'amazing first week' on Kevin Can Wait set

Read More

Kevin Can Wait will kill off Erinn Hayes' character this fall

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com