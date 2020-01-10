Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Katy Keene
Chevron Right
Katy Keene
Share
Katy Keene
Most Recent
'Katy Keene' canceled by the CW, looking for a potential new home
Katy Keene
canceled by the CW, looking for a potential new home
Read More
Next
Watch Kevin Keller bring even more K's to 'Katy Keene' in 'Riverdale' crossover clip
Watch Kevin Keller bring even more K's to
Katy Keene
in
Riverdale
crossover clip
Read More
Next
Get a first look at the 'Katy Keene' musical episode 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'
Get a first look at the
Katy Keene
musical episode 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'
Read More
Next
‘Katy Keene’ recap: Bad decisions abound
Katy Keene
recap: Bad decisions abound
Read More
Next
‘Katy Keene’ recap: Love (and heartache) is in the air
Katy Keene
recap: Love (and heartache) is in the air
Read More
Next
'Katy Keene' and 'Riverdale' creators talk boxing obsession, possible crossover
Katy Keene
and
Riverdale
creators talk boxing obsession, possible crossover
Read More
Next
More Katy Keene
Cary Elwes cast in 'mysterious' role on 'Katy Keene'
Exclusive: Cary Elwes cast in 'mysterious' role on
Katy Keene
Read More
Next
‘Katy Keene’ premiere recap: ‘Riverdale’ gets a glossy NYC spin-off
Katy Keene
premiere recap:
Riverdale
gets a glossy NYC spin-off
Read More
Next
'Katy Keene' creators eventually want fans to design her costumes — just like the comics
Katy Keene
creators eventually want fans to design her costumes — just like the comics
Read More
Next
The CW's 'Katy Keene' is too normal
The CW's
Katy Keene
is too normal: Review
Read More
Next
'Katy Keene' creators break down 'aspirational' new show — and get a sneak peek of the premiere
Katy Keene
creators break down 'aspirational' new show — and get a sneak peek of the premiere
Read More
Next
Lucy Hale and 'Katy Keene' costume designer Jenn Rogien on the fab four's style
Lucy Hale and
Katy Keene
costume designer Jenn Rogien on the fab four's style
Read More
Next
All Katy Keene
Exclusive: 'Katy Keene' will slay with a screening and panel at BroadwayCon
Exclusive:
Katy Keene
will slay with a screening and panel at BroadwayCon
TV
//
January 10, 2020
Read More
Next
Lucy Hale to guest-star on 'Riverdale' for 'Katy Keene' crossover episode
Lucy Hale to guest-star on
Riverdale
for
Katy Keene
crossover episode
TV
//
December 04, 2019
Read More
Next
The CW drops trailer for 'Katy Keene,' the 'Riverdale' spin-off starring Lucy Hale
The CW drops trailer for
Katy Keene,
the
Riverdale
spin-off starring Lucy Hale
TV
//
February 05, 2020
Read More
Next
Lucy Hale to lead 'Riverdale' spin-off as Katy Keene
Lucy Hale to lead
Riverdale
spin-off as Katy Keene
TV
//
March 11, 2019
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.