Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
Most Recent
Image
Margo Martindale's First and Worst TV roles
Read More
Image
'Justified' finale recap: 'The Promise'
Raylan, Ava, and Boyd all have their last stand.
Read More
Image
'Justified': Graham Yost talks 'very propulsive, very exciting' series finale
Read More
Image
'Justified' series finale: EW review
Read More
Image
'Justified' stars, showrunner on how the series gets women right
Read More
Image
'Justified' finale: Walton Goggins talks about the end of Boyd's story
Read More
More Justified
Image
'Justified' recap: 'Collateral'
Markham closes in on his money while Raylan and Boyd talk to each other in the dark.
Image
'Justified' recap: 'Sounding'
Boyd thinks he's found a way into the Pizza Portal vault, and Raylan searches for Ava.
Image
'Justified' recap: 'Alive Day'
Image
'Justified' postmortem: Sam Elliott on the death of Katherine Hale and Markham's final stand
Image
'Justified' recap: 'Fugitive Number One'
Image
'Justified' postmortem: Jere Burns talks about Mikey's loyalty and THAT scene
Image
'Justified' recap: 'Trust'
Avery Markham starts to suspect Katherine Hale, while Ava makes a shocking move on Boyd.
Image
'Justified': What's next for Ava?
Image
'Justified' recap: 'Burned'
Image
'Justified' postmortem: Walton Goggins talks Boyd's worst fears and his obsession with Raylan
Image
'Justified' recap: 'Dark as a Dungeon'
Image
'Justified': Mary Steenburgen talks about Katherine Hale's loyalty
All Justified
Image
'Justified' recap: 'The Hunt'
Article
//
March 04, 2015
Image
'Justified' postmortem: Garret Dillahunt talks about complex bad guys and Walker's sense of loyalty
Article
//
March 03, 2015
Image
'Justified' postmortem: Erica Tazel talks Rachel's past and how to manage Raylan Givens
Article
//
February 24, 2015
Image
'Justified' recap: 'The Trash and The Snake'
Article
//
February 11, 2015
Image
'Justified' postmortem: Joelle Carter on working with Mary Steenburgen and Ava's crumbling exit plan
Article
//
February 09, 2015
Image
'Justified' recap: 'Noblesse Oblige'
Article
//
February 04, 2015
Timothy Olyphant and Jacob Pitts in Justified
Justified
Article
//
January 21, 2015
JUSTIFIED
Why 'Justified' is ending after season 6
Article
//
January 18, 2015
Jonathon Tucker
Jonathan Tucker joins 'Justified' for final season
Article
//
January 07, 2015
Image
5 ways TV in 2015 could suck
Article
//
December 31, 2014
FX sets premiere dates for 'Justified' and more
Article
//
November 21, 2014
Justified
Watch the first teaser for the final season of 'Justified'
Article
//
October 24, 2014
ELLIOTT DILLAHUNT
'Justified' adds Sam Elliott and Garret Dillahunt for final season
Article
//
September 19, 2014
Image
Neal McDonough talks new 'Suits' stint (and 'Justified' return?)
Article
//
July 09, 2014
Image
Emmy Watch: See the storyboards for Danny Crowe's 'Justified' demise
Article
//
June 17, 2014
Erica Tazel
'Justified': Watch Erica Tazel take aim in EW's TV Star Shootout
Article
//
April 28, 2014
Image
'Justified' season 5 finale postmortem: Graham Yost looks back, ahead
Article
//
April 09, 2014
Image
'Justified' postmortem: Graham Yost talks 'Starvation,' teases finale
Article
//
April 02, 2014
Justified 01
'Justified' postmortem: EP Graham Yost dissects 'The Toll'
Article
//
March 25, 2014
JUSTIFIED Weight
'Justified' postmortem: AJ Buckley talks Danny's showdown with Raylan
Article
//
March 18, 2014
JUSTIFIED
'Justified' EP Graham Yost talks Dickie's return, Danny's showdown
Article
//
March 18, 2014
Justified 01
'Justified': Mary Steenburgen on her debut -- FIRST LOOK
Article
//
March 17, 2014
JUSTIFIED Wrong Roads
'Justified': Graham Yost dissects 'Wrong Roads,' teases what's next
Article
//
March 12, 2014
Image
'Justified' postmortem: EP Graham Yost on 'Whistle Past the Graveyard'
Article
//
March 05, 2014
Justified
'Justified' postmortem: EP Graham Yost dissects 'Raw Deal'
Article
//
February 25, 2014
Load More
Justified
