Margo Martindale's First and Worst TV roles
'Justified' finale recap: 'The Promise'
Raylan, Ava, and Boyd all have their last stand.
'Justified': Graham Yost talks 'very propulsive, very exciting' series finale
'Justified' series finale: EW review
'Justified' stars, showrunner on how the series gets women right
'Justified' finale: Walton Goggins talks about the end of Boyd's story
'Justified' recap: 'Collateral'
Markham closes in on his money while Raylan and Boyd talk to each other in the dark.
'Justified' recap: 'Sounding'
Boyd thinks he's found a way into the Pizza Portal vault, and Raylan searches for Ava.
'Justified' recap: 'Alive Day'
'Justified' postmortem: Sam Elliott on the death of Katherine Hale and Markham's final stand
'Justified' recap: 'Fugitive Number One'
'Justified' postmortem: Jere Burns talks about Mikey's loyalty and THAT scene
'Justified' recap: 'Trust'

Avery Markham starts to suspect Katherine Hale, while Ava makes a shocking move on Boyd.

'Justified' recap: 'The Hunt'
Article // March 04, 2015
'Justified' postmortem: Garret Dillahunt talks about complex bad guys and Walker's sense of loyalty
Article // March 03, 2015
'Justified' postmortem: Erica Tazel talks Rachel's past and how to manage Raylan Givens
Article // February 24, 2015
'Justified' recap: 'The Trash and The Snake'
Article // February 11, 2015
'Justified' postmortem: Joelle Carter on working with Mary Steenburgen and Ava's crumbling exit plan
Article // February 09, 2015
'Justified' recap: 'Noblesse Oblige'
Article // February 04, 2015
Justified
Article // January 21, 2015
Why 'Justified' is ending after season 6
Article // January 18, 2015
Jonathan Tucker joins 'Justified' for final season
Article // January 07, 2015
5 ways TV in 2015 could suck
Article // December 31, 2014
FX sets premiere dates for 'Justified' and more
Article // November 21, 2014
Watch the first teaser for the final season of 'Justified'
Article // October 24, 2014
'Justified' adds Sam Elliott and Garret Dillahunt for final season
Article // September 19, 2014
Neal McDonough talks new 'Suits' stint (and 'Justified' return?)
Article // July 09, 2014
Emmy Watch: See the storyboards for Danny Crowe's 'Justified' demise
Article // June 17, 2014
'Justified': Watch Erica Tazel take aim in EW's TV Star Shootout
Article // April 28, 2014
'Justified' season 5 finale postmortem: Graham Yost looks back, ahead
Article // April 09, 2014
'Justified' postmortem: Graham Yost talks 'Starvation,' teases finale
Article // April 02, 2014
'Justified' postmortem: EP Graham Yost dissects 'The Toll'
Article // March 25, 2014
'Justified' postmortem: AJ Buckley talks Danny's showdown with Raylan
Article // March 18, 2014
'Justified' EP Graham Yost talks Dickie's return, Danny's showdown
Article // March 18, 2014
'Justified': Mary Steenburgen on her debut -- FIRST LOOK
Article // March 17, 2014
'Justified': Graham Yost dissects 'Wrong Roads,' teases what's next
Article // March 12, 2014
'Justified' postmortem: EP Graham Yost on 'Whistle Past the Graveyard'
Article // March 05, 2014
'Justified' postmortem: EP Graham Yost dissects 'Raw Deal'
Article // February 25, 2014
