Just Shoot Me! stars, creator reunite to talk David Spade's casting, hallucinogenics, and lots of laughs

George Segal, Laura San Giacomo, Wendie Malick, Enrico Colantoni, and David Spade, as well as creator Steven Levitan and series director Pamela Fryman, look back on the NBC sitcom, now streaming on Hulu.