Jurassic World
2015 movie
Most Recent
Full 'Jurassic World' short film shows terrifying 'Fallen Kingdom' aftermath
Jurassic World
short film shows the terror of dinosaurs roaming the U.S. — watch
Read More
Next
Colin Trevorrow has directed a secret 'Jurassic World' short film
Secret
Jurassic World
mini-movie
Battle at Big Rock
to premiere on FX
Read More
Next
Jurassic World reopens its gates for animated 'Camp Cretaceous' Netflix series in 2020
Jurassic World reopens its gates for animated
Camp Cretaceous
Netflix series in 2020
Read More
Next
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard to reprise their roles in Universal's 'Jurassic World' ride
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard to reprise their roles in Universal's
Jurassic World
ride
Read More
Next
Here are all of the 'Jurassic Park' series references in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'
Here are all of the
Jurassic Park
series references in
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Read More
Next
'Jurassic World': Fallen Kingdom': Jeff Goldblum says fans have Ian Malcolm butt tattoos
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
: Jeff Goldblum says fans have Ian Malcolm butt tattoos
Read More
Next
More Jurassic World
Bryce Dallas Howard still wears high heels in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'
Jurassic World:
Bryce Dallas Howard still wears high heels in
Fallen Kingdom
Read More
Next
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' teaser reveals the new dinosaur monstrosity
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
teaser reveals the new dinosaur monstrosity
Meet the latest dinosaur experiment gone wrong.
Read More
Next
Steven Spielberg confirms Colin Trevorrow will direct third 'Jurassic World'
Steven Spielberg confirms Colin Trevorrow will direct third
Jurassic World
Read More
Next
'Jurassic World' arena tour to bring dinosaurs to a city near you
Jurassic World
arena tour to bring dinosaurs to a city near you
Read More
Next
'Jurassic World 2': Chris Pratt teases a 'darker,' 'scarier' sequel
Jurassic World 2
: Chris Pratt teases a 'darker' and 'scarier' sequel
Read More
Next
Watch all 5 parts of 'LEGO Jurassic World' right now
LEGO Jurassic World: Watch all 5 parts now
Read More
Next
Jurassic World sequel teased by director J.A. Bayona
Close
Close
Previous
Jurassic World exhibit features life-size animatronic dinosaurs
2016 MTV Movie Awards nominate Star Wars Deadpool
Star Wars, Jurassic World power domestic box office to record $11 billion year
Star Wars: The Force Awakens: Jurassic World congratulates J.J. Abrams film on box office success
Bryce Dallas Howard says she won’t wear high heels in
Jurassic World 2
Next
All Jurassic World
Bryce Dallas Howard on 'Jurassic World' controversy: 'Damn right I ran in heels!'
Jurassic World: Bryce Dallas Howard on stunts, her heroic character
Article
//
October 19, 2015
Read More
Next
Jurassic World honest trailer reminds us how crazy the villain's plan was
Jurassic World honest trailer reminds us how crazy the villain's plan was
Article
//
October 13, 2015
Read More
Next
Colin Trevorrow teases 'Jurassic World 2' inspiration
Jurassic World 2: Colin Trevorrow reveals sequel inspiration
Article
//
September 21, 2015
Read More
Next
'Jurassic World' crosses $1 billion internationally
'Jurassic World' crosses billion-dollar mark at international box office
Article
//
September 06, 2015
Read More
Next
See 'Jurassic World' in just 90 seconds (with Lego)
Lego Jurassic World video remakes the film in 90 seconds
Article
//
August 22, 2015
Read More
Next
Universal breaks records with $5.53 billion box office haul
Universal Pictures breaks box office records with $5.53 billion global haul
Article
//
August 05, 2015
Read More
Next
'Jurassic World' director Colin Trevorrow says sequel could go global
Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow says sequel could go global
Article
//
August 03, 2015
Read More
Next
'Jurassic World' sequel sets release date
Jurassic World sequel set for 2018
Article
//
July 23, 2015
Read More
Next
'Jurassic World' is now the third highest-grossing movie of all time
Jurassic World is now the third highest-grossing movie of all time
Article
//
July 22, 2015
Read More
Next
Chris Pratt's 'Jurassic World' motorcycle will be up for auction
Chris Pratt's 'Jurassic World' motorcycle will soon be up for auction
Article
//
July 21, 2015
Read More
Next
Will this be Hollywood's biggest box-office year ever?
Will this be Hollywood's biggest box-office year ever?
Article
//
July 06, 2015
Read More
Next
Chris Pratt used his raptor-whispering skills on the Avengers
Chris Pratt used his raptor-whispering skills on the Avengers in Robert Downey Jr. tweet
Article
//
July 06, 2015
Read More
Next
'Jurassic World': $500M in U.S. earnings
Box office report: Jurassic World hits $500 million, narrowly beats Inside Out
Article
//
June 28, 2015
Read More
Next
Chris Pratt visits children’s hospital: 'Raptor-wrangler' pic
Chris Pratt taught kids at a children's hospital how to train raptors
Article
//
June 22, 2015
Read More
Next
'Jurassic World': $1B global in 13 days
Jurassic World sets another record, reaches $1 billion global in 13 days
Article
//
June 22, 2015
Read More
Next
Chris Pratt wants men to be objectified as much as women
Chris Pratt wants men to be objectified as much as women
Article
//
June 19, 2015
Read More
Next
Chris Pratt's 'Jurassic World' pose sparks zoo meme
Chris Pratt Jurassic World pose sparks zoo meme
Article
//
June 18, 2015
Read More
Next
'Jurassic World' sound designers used pigs to create dinosaur roars
'Jurassic World' sound designers used pigs, whales, and dolphins to create dinosaur roars
Article
//
June 18, 2015
Read More
Next
'Jurassic World' to end Pixar win streak
Box office preview: Jurassic World to snap Pixar’s #1 streak
Article
//
June 18, 2015
Read More
Next
'Jurassic World' and how expectations impact a critic's review
Jurassic World and how expectations impact a critic's review
Article
//
June 17, 2015
Read More
Next
Chris Pratt: Hollywood's most bankable?
Chris Pratt is HUGE: How the Jurassic World star became one of Hollywood's most bankable leading men
Article
//
June 17, 2015
Read More
Next
Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige congratulate 'Jurassic World'
Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige congratulate Jurassic World on being box-office 'king'
Article
//
June 16, 2015
Read More
Next
5 best 'Jurassic Park' Easter eggs in 'Jurassic World'
Jurassic Park Easter eggs in Jurassic World you might have missed
Article
//
December 11, 2016
Read More
Next
'Jurassic World' sets box office records
Jurassic World breaks records with biggest opening weekend in history
Article
//
June 15, 2015
Read More
Next
'Jurassic World' director Colin Trevorrow on planting seeds for potential sequel
This is what the next Jurassic film could be...
Article
//
June 15, 2015
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
