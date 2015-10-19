Jurassic World

2015 movie

Full 'Jurassic World' short film shows terrifying 'Fallen Kingdom' aftermath

Colin Trevorrow has directed a secret 'Jurassic World' short film

Jurassic World reopens its gates for animated 'Camp Cretaceous' Netflix series in 2020

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard to reprise their roles in Universal's 'Jurassic World' ride

Here are all of the 'Jurassic Park' series references in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

'Jurassic World': Fallen Kingdom': Jeff Goldblum says fans have Ian Malcolm butt tattoos

Bryce Dallas Howard still wears high heels in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' teaser reveals the new dinosaur monstrosity

Meet the latest dinosaur experiment gone wrong.
Steven Spielberg confirms Colin Trevorrow will direct third 'Jurassic World'

'Jurassic World' arena tour to bring dinosaurs to a city near you

'Jurassic World 2': Chris Pratt teases a 'darker,' 'scarier' sequel

Watch all 5 parts of 'LEGO Jurassic World' right now

Jurassic World sequel teased by director J.A. Bayona

Bryce Dallas Howard on 'Jurassic World' controversy: 'Damn right I ran in heels!'

Article // October 19, 2015
Jurassic World honest trailer reminds us how crazy the villain's plan was

Article // October 13, 2015
Colin Trevorrow teases 'Jurassic World 2' inspiration

Article // September 21, 2015
'Jurassic World' crosses $1 billion internationally

Article // September 06, 2015
See 'Jurassic World' in just 90 seconds (with Lego)

Article // August 22, 2015
Universal breaks records with $5.53 billion box office haul

Article // August 05, 2015
'Jurassic World' director Colin Trevorrow says sequel could go global

Article // August 03, 2015
'Jurassic World' sequel sets release date

Article // July 23, 2015
'Jurassic World' is now the third highest-grossing movie of all time

Article // July 22, 2015
Chris Pratt's 'Jurassic World' motorcycle will be up for auction

Article // July 21, 2015
Will this be Hollywood's biggest box-office year ever?

Article // July 06, 2015
Chris Pratt used his raptor-whispering skills on the Avengers

Article // July 06, 2015
'Jurassic World': $500M in U.S. earnings

Article // June 28, 2015
Chris Pratt visits children’s hospital: 'Raptor-wrangler' pic

Article // June 22, 2015
'Jurassic World': $1B global in 13 days

Article // June 22, 2015
Chris Pratt wants men to be objectified as much as women

Article // June 19, 2015
Chris Pratt's 'Jurassic World' pose sparks zoo meme

Article // June 18, 2015
'Jurassic World' sound designers used pigs to create dinosaur roars

Article // June 18, 2015
'Jurassic World' to end Pixar win streak

Article // June 18, 2015
'Jurassic World' and how expectations impact a critic's review

Article // June 17, 2015
Chris Pratt: Hollywood's most bankable?

Article // June 17, 2015
Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige congratulate 'Jurassic World'

Article // June 16, 2015
5 best 'Jurassic Park' Easter eggs in 'Jurassic World'

Article // December 11, 2016
'Jurassic World' sets box office records

Article // June 15, 2015
'Jurassic World' director Colin Trevorrow on planting seeds for potential sequel

Article // June 15, 2015
